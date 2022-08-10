Petaluma Profile: Having fun with a ‘vegetable rainbow’

This is the fourth in a series profiling vendors at Petaluma’s farmers markets, from the growers and sellers of produce to craftspeople and other artists.

Lazaro Calderon is a man with a smile that seems to light up the Farmers Market.

Calderon, 45, took over The Patch 23 years ago. The Patch, a six-acre plot in Sonoma that is just two blocks northeast of the plaza, has been in cultivation since the late 1800s. Calderon has expanded his growing area, adding 18 acres in Santa Rosa.

“Sonoma,” he said, “is tomato land. Santa Rosa is corn, potatoes, onions – all the stuff that needs space.”

When Calderon began, the main Sonoma crop was corn, but since then he’s switched to tomatoes, which he sells every Tuesday in Petaluma from his booth at the Lucchesi Park Farmer’s Market. He’s become an expert on this favorite summer vegetable, studying and learning techniques and methods practiced in areas as disparate as California’s Central Valley and Florida.

“If it works,” he said, “I implement it.”

Now, in the height of summer, the booth is a vegetable rainbow, offering tomatoes, carrots and corn; radishes, onions, squash, zucchini, peppers, cucumbers (regular and lemon), potatoes and lettuce. He even sells the hard-to-find romano beans. His romanos are an heirloom variety and he thinks he’s the only person to grow it.

Calderon’s mastered the technique of saving seeds.

“All my heirloom tomatoes, romano beans, potatoes, almost everything except peppers, I grow from saved seeds,” he said.

He currently grows nine types of heirloom tomatoes.

“The most popular right now are Pineapple and Red Zebra.”

Pineapple is named for its shape, not the flavor. It’s a bicolored beefsteak, and the outer ribbing is rather like the ribbed exterior of a pineapple. Red Zebra tomatoes have a primarily cherry red skin, streaked with a light yellow-orange.

Of the tomatoes Calderon currently grows, nine types are heirloom. But he’s always interested in trying intriguing new varieties, saying, “If we offer something new and people like it, we grow it.”

Calderon offers his produce at 11 farmers markets, including Petaluma’s Saturday market. What does he enjoy most about working the markets?

“The people,” he said immediately. “You get to know then and they mean so much. You learn how to take care of people. I love to take care of my customers because they take care of my business.”