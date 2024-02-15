Petaluma Profile: ‘I don’t let fear of failure hold me back’

“Life is too short to be afraid of failure.”

That’s what self-described artist/maker Jamie Gilmore ‒ a newer vendor at Petaluma’s Tuesday farmers market ‒ has always believed. An only child, born in the small town of Cottonwood, California, she was three years old before she learned there were other children in the world.

As a result, she explained on a recent Tuesday morning at the market, she developed a rich, rewarding private life that focused strongly on art. It wasn’t only what she did, but who she was, seemingly always drawing.

“Pencils, crayons, whatever I could get my hands on,” she said.

Gilmore also has a deep awareness of, and interest in, American history. Her grandfather and great-uncle, she explained, were brothers and partners who created the first commercial kiwi farm in the United States.

“They were,” she said, “the American success story. And then ...” she continued, her face becoming serious, “... during World War II, they were put into prison.” The men were placed in internment camps because of their Japanese ancestry. Her grandfather was sent to Tule Lake, his brother to Manzanar. This is why Gilmore’s booth also includes a book on the notorious internment camps.

Perhaps because of Gilmore’s status as an only child, she relishes connection. It’s one of the things that she enjoys most about the convivial, friendly farmers market ‒ talking and interacting with people who often become customers and friends.

“It’s the heart,” Jamila Gulick, a customer and friend, said of Gilmore, whose warm smile and open, friendly manner are indeed irresistible.

“I live for connection,” Gilmore said. “It’s why I do farmers markets.”

Her art is wide-ranging, from botanically themed notecards and sketches to hand-crafted felt ornaments such as mushrooms and acorns. She also creates delicate origami crane ornaments from washi paper and mulberry fiber. Paper cranes are folded in many countries as wishes for peace. The cranes and ornaments are showcased on a branch, where they move gently in the breeze.

Unscented candles made from California beeswax and organic coconut oil are another type of art that Gilmore offers. These require a second look, sometimes even a third or fourth, because they’re molded into what appear to be succulent arrangements, and crafted and tinted so realistically they invite the viewer to touch them, they seem so real.

At first, Gilmore said of the succulent-shaped candles, she bought molds online, but later decided she wanted them to be original and began making her own molds.

In addition, before landing on Petaluma’s east side, she spent 12 years in Hawaii, where she learned carpentry skills. Gilmore gestured to the metal stand that holds the cards and prints, saying that she made it, as well as the art she sells.

Gilmore is a mother of two children, age 7 and 9, and has a bachelor’s degree in art, unsurprising given her talent and skill, but she adds that in school she also was active in sports and athletics.

“So many interests, so little time,” she said with a laugh.

The cards, Gilmore explained, are not merely lovingly drawn.

“They are art education about native plants,” she said.

She’s now doing a California native wildflower series. A portrait of the plant or bloom is on the front, and on the reverse she includes descriptions and comments.

“Connecting people to place,” she said, “is what I like to do.”

Not surprisingly, she also is interested in plants and herbalism.

“I’m not scared by not knowing how to do something,” Gilmore acknowledged. “I enjoy the process. I don’t let fear of failure hold me back.”

The Petaluma Farmers Market is open every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Lucchesi Park in Petaluma. Jamie Gilmore’s art can also be found every second Saturday on the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lawn at the United Methodist Church, 410 D St.