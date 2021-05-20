Petaluma Profile: ‘I want to embrace life more fully’

We often measure our lives in terms of what we have earned, collected and held onto. Shadi Shamsavari — who’s called Petaluma her home for nearly 30 years — has found another way, by letting go of those things she believes have held her back from fully becoming herself.

A singer, dancer and storyteller, Shamsavari has learned that her art is one practical way of claiming her authentic self. And now, through her Petaluma-based consultation business Human Remedy, she helps others be the best version of themselves as well.

Born and raised in Iran, Shamsavari has not shared the life trajectory has not been that of many women she grew up with. Of the more traditional of her mother’s family, Shamsavari said, “They basically graduated and they became housewives and raised their children, never questioning if they were fulfilled. I think that they never gave themselves permission even to ask, ‘Who am I?’ ‘What is in my heart?’ ‘What do I want to imagine is possible for myself?’”

Her father, Manuchehr Shamsavari, was educated in America, and encouraged her to answer those questions for herself.

“He had a passion for democracy and democratic thinking,” she said. “He was a great role model in giving me wings to come to my own, and discover myself, and not lock me into the traditional roles of how a woman envisions herself in society. I was very fortunate to have my father, as a male figure, to applaud that type of pursuit in me.”

When she was 12, a young Shadi (pronounced shah-dee) Shamsavari was enrolled at a boarding school in England, spending two years there. It was her first time away from the only culture she’d known.

“I didn’t feel like they wanted to get rid of me,” she said of her parents offer to let her leave Iran and go to England, “but to open the door for adventure.” Upon further reflection, she added, “I think that part of (my father) wanted me to not be so influenced by the culture, that he felt would be limiting.”

Upon returning home to Iran, Shamsavari said she felt like her time away had definitely shifted her views of the world and herself.

“Of course I was a changed person,” she said, “and I was in ‘no man’s land.’ I didn’t quite belong. I didn’t really connect back with my cousins as much.”

In 1975, when Shamsavari was 17, she and her family immigrated to the United States, settling in San Rafael in Marin County. She quickly graduated from Terra Linda High School, and married her husband, Nariman Manoochehri, when she was 19.

After graduating from U.C. Davis with a degree in literature, and considering becoming a teacher, she instead went to work with her father and brother at Xandex Semconductor, where they are among the company’s founders. While there, she earned her masters of psychology in organizational development and became the human resources director for the company.

Over time, however, it became clear to Shamsavari that this role and position her role at the company was not fulfilling. A mounting sense of stress began to result in various physical problems.

“My soul was calling me,” she now realizes. “Sometimes we don’t listen. And I was suffering physically.”

Eventually, she left the family business, and set out on a journey of self-discovery.

“What does that journey of liberating our soul look like?” she asked. “I realized that some change needed to happen. It was a really hard decision to leave the family business. But I think it was about salvation at that point, and I had to leave.”

That was 15 years ago. Looking back, she now calls it her “leap” into whatever was next.

“And that,” she said, “is when the mystery began.”

As she worked to get in touch with the parts of herself that were not being expressed, Shamsavari discovered that she could write songs.

“I have always loved music,” she said. “I am a dancer. It was my escape — not to go to the dance halls, but in my own space.” She likens her dancing to meditation. “It is my sacred space,” she said. “When the music takes over, I don’t even care who’s watching.”

With the help of her son, Navid Manoochehri, and some of his friends who who are students of music, Shamsavari has learned more about bringing the music inside her to life. Eventually, she began to perform her music in restaurants.

And with singing, of course, comes dancing.

“When the dancing comes, it’s like a trance, and I am gone,” she said.

To the music and dancing, she has added storytelling, the poetry of Rumi, and original music to create unique performances. As she has gradually opened up her own sense of personal freedom through such artistic explorations, Shamsavari has found an eagerness to help others.

“I have vision for myself,” she said. “I want to embrace life more fully. I am not fulfilled by playing just one role.”

One of those roles — among many services offered as part of her Human Remedy business — is being a Co-Active Life Coach, which she describes as a professional guide trained to “hold space for people,” others like her who are on their own journeys of self-discovery and growth.

“People carry such holes inside and outside of their lives, and they have a desire for healing,” she said. “That is what my pursuit is in life — to help people find that healing.”