The setting was late spring in Indianapolis in 1994.

My wife, Debra Ann, and I were both young, 30s professionals (I worked at AT&T Bell Labs; she was a school teacher). We had two boys at this point (5 and 3) and really wanted a third child, specifically a daughter. We had been talking about adopting because it was the only way to guarantee our next child was a girl. At the time, AT&T had a great benefit that not only provided counseling and connections for adoption, but would also reimburse costs if adoption was successful. The possibility of adopting was a constant conversation at that time, but never progressed beyond just mulling about it.

Our 10th anniversary was coming up in mid-June and I wanted to plan something special for Debra Ann. I had established a tradition (since dropped) of presenting to her one card for each year we were married, but 10 cards didn't seem special enough. So one Saturday evening in early June, after the school year was over and about a week before the actual date, I told Debra Ann that we were going out for our anniversary dinner.

To help make the evening special, I had asked to borrow a friend's red Mazda Miata. I was never a car aficionado and knew little about them, but I fell in love with the Miata the first time I saw it — small, sleek, sexy and low to the ground - like my wife. I had wanted one, but we could never agree that buying such a car was practical with a young family.

So, borrowing was the next best thing.

The car wasn't the only thing I had to prepare in advance of our celebration. I spent plenty of time before and most of that Saturday taking care of the rest of the arrangements. That evening, neighbors came over to watch the boys for the night. We climbed into the car where I had placed a rose on the passenger seat. This was Debra Ann's first ride in such a car and I could see that the rose and the wind in the open air made her smile.

After a fairly short drive (we lived just one town north of Indy), I pulled the car into the parking garage of a downtown hotel that had a revolving restaurant at the top. When the parking valet opened the door, he handed Debra Ann another rose. We walked into the lobby of the hotel, the concierge approached us and he gave Debra Ann her third rose. We then took the elevator all the way to the top, where the door opened to the restaurant and the maître d' handed Debra Ann rose number four.

I could tell she was enjoying this and that she knew to expect another six roses.

We were seated at a table against the exterior windows so that we could watch Indianapolis spin below us at a slow pace while we dined. Our server brought rose number five and throughout the course of a very luxurious dinner, the restaurant manager, chef and a runner visited our table bringing Debra Ann's rose collection to eight.

After dinner, and believing we were going to head home, I suggested to Debra Ann that we instead walk around downtown. I told her the neighbors knew we were going to be out late and to not worry about the time.

Plus, I knew she was still expecting two more roses.

At the top of the hotel, I suggested that we race down in separate elevators just for grins. Debra Ann will tell you that I was one of the kids she had to raise.

When I finally walked out of my elevator in the lobby, Debra Ann was concerned about how long it took. I told her that a drunken party got on my elevator and someone pressed multiple floor keys, hence the delay. In reality, I had stopped at the bridal suite I had checked us into earlier in the day and retrieved one more rose, which I kept hidden in my suit jacket. When we walked out into the night air, Debra Ann believed we were going to walk around, then head home. Instead, I asked her to wait for there a bit while I walked back to the hotel lobby, went out a side door, and gave the hidden rose to a waiting person.

Out front with Debra Ann, I asked if she was ready to walk when a horse-drawn carriage came around the corner. The driver pulled up, stepped out with the rose, and said, "Your carriage, Mrs. Jay."

I could tell Debra Ann was shocked and delighted. We climbed into the carriage and ... waited. When she asked why we were sitting there waiting, I told Debra Ann that we need to wait for someone who was going to join us. Thinking that my ultimate surprise was that the boys were going to be on the carriage ride with us, Debra Ann was surprised when an elegant woman, dressed in black, climbed aboard and sat opposite of us (facing back). The carriage started and the violinist I had hired from the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra pulled her violin out of a bag and started playing. We enjoyed the next 30 minutes or so, trotting around the city streets, being serenaded, and waving to all the people who thought we were either weird or famous.

Or both.

After the carriage ride and out in front of the parking garage, Debra Ann remarked about only having nine roses. I suggested that someone at the restaurant had forgotten to deliver number 10, so we headed upstairs in the elevator. I don't recall if Debra Ann noticed or not, but I pressed the button for the floor of our suite, where the last rose was waiting.

We sat in the room talking for quite a bit that night, and at some point, we decided that the right thing to do was to go forward with trying to adopt a girl. Unknown to us at the time, however, Debra was already about two weeks pregnant with our third child. When we realized this a few weeks later, we knew we would not be adopting.

Eight and a half months later, we welcomed our daughter into the family.

On the way home the next morning, Debra Ann thanked me for a wonderful evening. She turned to me and complained that she didn't do anything really special for me for our anniversary and, if I really wanted, I could buy a Miata of my own as her gift to me.

I'd like to say I was clever enough to have planned that, but ... no. However, not wanting to waste an opportunity, I found a used Miata within the week.

I've been driving one ever since.

– WRITTEN BY JEFFREY JAY