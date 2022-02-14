Subscribe

Petaluma Profile: ‘It’s the little things’ that keep local couple’s romance aglow

IRÉNE HODES
ARGUS COURIER CONTRIBUTOR
February 14, 2022, 8:11AM
The anniversary of the 10 roses

The setting was late spring in Indianapolis in 1994.

My wife, Debra Ann, and I were both young, 30s professionals (I worked at AT&T Bell Labs; she was a school teacher). We had two boys at this point (5 and 3) and really wanted a third child, specifically a daughter. We had been talking about adopting because it was the only way to guarantee our next child was a girl. At the time, AT&T had a great benefit that not only provided counseling and connections for adoption, but would also reimburse costs if adoption was successful. The possibility of adopting was a constant conversation at that time, but never progressed beyond just mulling about it.

Our 10th anniversary was coming up in mid-June and I wanted to plan something special for Debra Ann. I had established a tradition (since dropped) of presenting to her one card for each year we were married, but 10 cards didn't seem special enough. So one Saturday evening in early June, after the school year was over and about a week before the actual date, I told Debra Ann that we were going out for our anniversary dinner.

To help make the evening special, I had asked to borrow a friend's red Mazda Miata. I was never a car aficionado and knew little about them, but I fell in love with the Miata the first time I saw it — small, sleek, sexy and low to the ground - like my wife. I had wanted one, but we could never agree that buying such a car was practical with a young family.

So, borrowing was the next best thing.

The car wasn't the only thing I had to prepare in advance of our celebration. I spent plenty of time before and most of that Saturday taking care of the rest of the arrangements. That evening, neighbors came over to watch the boys for the night. We climbed into the car where I had placed a rose on the passenger seat. This was Debra Ann's first ride in such a car and I could see that the rose and the wind in the open air made her smile.

After a fairly short drive (we lived just one town north of Indy), I pulled the car into the parking garage of a downtown hotel that had a revolving restaurant at the top. When the parking valet opened the door, he handed Debra Ann another rose. We walked into the lobby of the hotel, the concierge approached us and he gave Debra Ann her third rose. We then took the elevator all the way to the top, where the door opened to the restaurant and the maître d' handed Debra Ann rose number four.

I could tell she was enjoying this and that she knew to expect another six roses.

We were seated at a table against the exterior windows so that we could watch Indianapolis spin below us at a slow pace while we dined. Our server brought rose number five and throughout the course of a very luxurious dinner, the restaurant manager, chef and a runner visited our table bringing Debra Ann's rose collection to eight.

After dinner, and believing we were going to head home, I suggested to Debra Ann that we instead walk around downtown. I told her the neighbors knew we were going to be out late and to not worry about the time.

Plus, I knew she was still expecting two more roses.

At the top of the hotel, I suggested that we race down in separate elevators just for grins. Debra Ann will tell you that I was one of the kids she had to raise.

When I finally walked out of my elevator in the lobby, Debra Ann was concerned about how long it took. I told her that a drunken party got on my elevator and someone pressed multiple floor keys, hence the delay. In reality, I had stopped at the bridal suite I had checked us into earlier in the day and retrieved one more rose, which I kept hidden in my suit jacket. When we walked out into the night air, Debra Ann believed we were going to walk around, then head home. Instead, I asked her to wait for there a bit while I walked back to the hotel lobby, went out a side door, and gave the hidden rose to a waiting person.

Out front with Debra Ann, I asked if she was ready to walk when a horse-drawn carriage came around the corner. The driver pulled up, stepped out with the rose, and said, "Your carriage, Mrs. Jay."

I could tell Debra Ann was shocked and delighted. We climbed into the carriage and ... waited. When she asked why we were sitting there waiting, I told Debra Ann that we need to wait for someone who was going to join us. Thinking that my ultimate surprise was that the boys were going to be on the carriage ride with us, Debra Ann was surprised when an elegant woman, dressed in black, climbed aboard and sat opposite of us (facing back). The carriage started and the violinist I had hired from the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra pulled her violin out of a bag and started playing. We enjoyed the next 30 minutes or so, trotting around the city streets, being serenaded, and waving to all the people who thought we were either weird or famous.

Or both.

After the carriage ride and out in front of the parking garage, Debra Ann remarked about only having nine roses. I suggested that someone at the restaurant had forgotten to deliver number 10, so we headed upstairs in the elevator. I don't recall if Debra Ann noticed or not, but I pressed the button for the floor of our suite, where the last rose was waiting.

We sat in the room talking for quite a bit that night, and at some point, we decided that the right thing to do was to go forward with trying to adopt a girl. Unknown to us at the time, however, Debra was already about two weeks pregnant with our third child. When we realized this a few weeks later, we knew we would not be adopting.

Eight and a half months later, we welcomed our daughter into the family.

On the way home the next morning, Debra Ann thanked me for a wonderful evening. She turned to me and complained that she didn't do anything really special for me for our anniversary and, if I really wanted, I could buy a Miata of my own as her gift to me.

I'd like to say I was clever enough to have planned that, but ... no. However, not wanting to waste an opportunity, I found a used Miata within the week.

I've been driving one ever since.

WRITTEN BY JEFFREY JAY

Every morning, without fail, Jeffrey Jay prepares coffee for his wife Debra Ann. He fills the machine with grounds, so it’s ready to brew at the touch of a button. He lays out her coffee cup, her sugar, and her spoon. Then he moves her yogurt down from the top shelf of the fridge to the door where she can easily grab it.

“Sometimes it’s the little things that I know Debra Ann likes more,” says JJ, as he is called. Whether it’s God or the devil in the details, it’s precisely these specifics that have defined the Jays’ relationship.

The Petaluma couple, originally from the Chicago area, will celebrate their 38th wedding anniversary this summer. Debra Ann is a 2nd grade teacher at Corona Creek Elementary, and JJ works remotely for Dreamworks Animation. It was a job at Pixar that brought JJ here from the Midwest in 1995, and Debra Ann and their three children followed in 1996.

While their 10th anniversary story could go down in history as a truly film-worthy romantic event, tender expressions of no less intention have peppered their relationship from the beginning.

It began in the summer of 1980 with a “meet-cute” right out of a rom-com playbook. Debra Ann was home following her sophomore year at Edgewood College in Madison, Wisconsin, and got a summer job at Wag’s diner.

She was a waitress. JJ was a cook.

“We just kind of hit it off,” Debra Ann recalls.

“Well…” responds JJ, “I flirted with her like crazy, and she kept telling me she had a boyfriend … so you know, I flirted. That’s all I could do.”

The following year during spring break, Debra Ann and her mother went to lunch at Wag’s.

“We made eyes, and I smiled and waved,” tells JJ.

In response, Debra Ann mouthed the words “Call me.”

“I hoped that he’d still be there,” elaborates Debra Ann.

“Did you really?” asks JJ, clearly discovering something new in the middle of our interview.

“Yes, of course!” Debra Ann replies.

They started dating soon after, a largely long-distance relationship.

“He would send me these postcards, often, once a week,” Debra Ann recounts.

JJ was a runaway from his home, and worked to support himself, so he didn’t start college until he was 21 years old, studying computer science at Northern Illinois University.

“I was a very poor college freshman,” JJ explains, “and she used to send me $25 a month to help with living expenses. I purchased these blank greeting cards, and I would draw on them, with pictures on the envelope around the address, all to try and impress her.”

“And I still have all those cards, too,” says Debra Ann.

“She went to a small college,” he recalls, “and the mail room would get excited about her cards.”

Debra Ann got even more attention the second year they dated, when he sent her a giant 14x17 card, the base of a jigsaw puzzle he created that would fit two-dozen postcards as the pieces. Every week, when she received a new postcard, she and her friends worked together to figure out where it fit.

By winter of 1982, the couple knew they would get married, but Debra Ann didn’t know how and when JJ would pop the question. The proposal came in the form of a gift under the Christmas tree.

“I loved monkeys as I was growing up,” tells Debra Ann, to set the story up.

JJ found two stuffed monkeys, a girl and a boy, that were attached to each other with Velcro. The engagement ring was tucked into them.

“I still have those monkeys,” says Debra Ann, 40 years later. “They’re in my classroom today. They hang on my chair that I do my reading from.”

The two married in the summer of 1984, and Debra Ann took a job teaching special education near DeKalb. After JJ graduated, the couple moved to Indianapolis for work, and he completed a masters degree at Northwestern University, before ultimately relocating to California.

The couple built a house close to Corona Creek where they still live. Their three children, two sons and a daughter, all still live nearby in Petaluma.

As romantic as they are, JJ says they still surprise each other.

“We didn’t expect each other to give anniversary gifts,” JJ explains.

But of course they do.

In recent years, Debra Ann made arrangements for a hot air balloon ride and a zip-line adventure.

“It’s more about doing activities together and having fun,” she said.

Last year, they got each other kayaks, so they’ve been spending time exploring the river.

“We even ventured out to the bay a couple weeks ago,” said JJ.

The Jays’ ideal Petaluma date night is a little untraditional. They have dinner at one of their favorite places — either the Shuckery or Brewster’s Beer Garden — but JJ likes to socialize. As they know so many people, a really great night out turns into a drop-in thing.

“And all of a sudden six hours go by!” JJ exclaims.

These days, the Jays enjoy spending time just sitting in front of the TV with pizzas and a bottle of wine, watching old movies. As for Valentine's Day, they have no plans. JJ has become a very good chef, so he might prepare something special.

“It doesn’t have to be something huge,” says Debra Ann.

Like with the coffee, it’s the little things.

Says JJ, “She loves that more than a lavish dinner.”

