Petaluma Profile: ‘It’s the little things’ that keep local couple’s romance aglow
Every morning, without fail, Jeffrey Jay prepares coffee for his wife Debra Ann. He fills the machine with grounds, so it’s ready to brew at the touch of a button. He lays out her coffee cup, her sugar, and her spoon. Then he moves her yogurt down from the top shelf of the fridge to the door where she can easily grab it.
“Sometimes it’s the little things that I know Debra Ann likes more,” says JJ, as he is called. Whether it’s God or the devil in the details, it’s precisely these specifics that have defined the Jays’ relationship.
The Petaluma couple, originally from the Chicago area, will celebrate their 38th wedding anniversary this summer. Debra Ann is a 2nd grade teacher at Corona Creek Elementary, and JJ works remotely for Dreamworks Animation. It was a job at Pixar that brought JJ here from the Midwest in 1995, and Debra Ann and their three children followed in 1996.
While their 10th anniversary story could go down in history as a truly film-worthy romantic event, tender expressions of no less intention have peppered their relationship from the beginning.
It began in the summer of 1980 with a “meet-cute” right out of a rom-com playbook. Debra Ann was home following her sophomore year at Edgewood College in Madison, Wisconsin, and got a summer job at Wag’s diner.
She was a waitress. JJ was a cook.
“We just kind of hit it off,” Debra Ann recalls.
“Well…” responds JJ, “I flirted with her like crazy, and she kept telling me she had a boyfriend … so you know, I flirted. That’s all I could do.”
The following year during spring break, Debra Ann and her mother went to lunch at Wag’s.
“We made eyes, and I smiled and waved,” tells JJ.
In response, Debra Ann mouthed the words “Call me.”
“I hoped that he’d still be there,” elaborates Debra Ann.
“Did you really?” asks JJ, clearly discovering something new in the middle of our interview.
“Yes, of course!” Debra Ann replies.
They started dating soon after, a largely long-distance relationship.
“He would send me these postcards, often, once a week,” Debra Ann recounts.
JJ was a runaway from his home, and worked to support himself, so he didn’t start college until he was 21 years old, studying computer science at Northern Illinois University.
“I was a very poor college freshman,” JJ explains, “and she used to send me $25 a month to help with living expenses. I purchased these blank greeting cards, and I would draw on them, with pictures on the envelope around the address, all to try and impress her.”
“And I still have all those cards, too,” says Debra Ann.
“She went to a small college,” he recalls, “and the mail room would get excited about her cards.”
Debra Ann got even more attention the second year they dated, when he sent her a giant 14x17 card, the base of a jigsaw puzzle he created that would fit two-dozen postcards as the pieces. Every week, when she received a new postcard, she and her friends worked together to figure out where it fit.
By winter of 1982, the couple knew they would get married, but Debra Ann didn’t know how and when JJ would pop the question. The proposal came in the form of a gift under the Christmas tree.
“I loved monkeys as I was growing up,” tells Debra Ann, to set the story up.
JJ found two stuffed monkeys, a girl and a boy, that were attached to each other with Velcro. The engagement ring was tucked into them.
“I still have those monkeys,” says Debra Ann, 40 years later. “They’re in my classroom today. They hang on my chair that I do my reading from.”
The two married in the summer of 1984, and Debra Ann took a job teaching special education near DeKalb. After JJ graduated, the couple moved to Indianapolis for work, and he completed a masters degree at Northwestern University, before ultimately relocating to California.
The couple built a house close to Corona Creek where they still live. Their three children, two sons and a daughter, all still live nearby in Petaluma.
As romantic as they are, JJ says they still surprise each other.
“We didn’t expect each other to give anniversary gifts,” JJ explains.
But of course they do.
In recent years, Debra Ann made arrangements for a hot air balloon ride and a zip-line adventure.
“It’s more about doing activities together and having fun,” she said.
Last year, they got each other kayaks, so they’ve been spending time exploring the river.
“We even ventured out to the bay a couple weeks ago,” said JJ.
The Jays’ ideal Petaluma date night is a little untraditional. They have dinner at one of their favorite places — either the Shuckery or Brewster’s Beer Garden — but JJ likes to socialize. As they know so many people, a really great night out turns into a drop-in thing.
“And all of a sudden six hours go by!” JJ exclaims.
These days, the Jays enjoy spending time just sitting in front of the TV with pizzas and a bottle of wine, watching old movies. As for Valentine's Day, they have no plans. JJ has become a very good chef, so he might prepare something special.
“It doesn’t have to be something huge,” says Debra Ann.
Like with the coffee, it’s the little things.
Says JJ, “She loves that more than a lavish dinner.”
