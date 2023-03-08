Petaluma Profile: Local actor gets a ‘Clue’

When : March 9 - April 22. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday shows are at 7 p.m; Friday and Saturday shows are 8 p.m., with matinees on Saturday matinees at 3 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

Why would an actor known for serious dramatic roles agree to play the vivacious Miss Scarlet in a farcical show based on a classic crime-solving board game? For Petaluma’s Courtney Walsh, the answer is as clear as the identity of a killer who’s committed a murder in the conservatory with a lead pipe ‒ or possibly a candlestick.

“This is a chance to be silly,” Walsh says, effusively. “To have fun on stage with a talented cast.”

With performances starting this weekend at the San Francisco Playhouse (then running through April 22), Sandy Rustin’s “Clue,” the stage play, is based as much on the 1985 Tim Curry movie as it is the 74-year-old Hasbro game. Along with Walsh as Miss Scarlett, the production – directed by Susi Damilano – includes a host of Bay Area acting legends. The boisterously unflappable butler Wadsworth (the Tim Curry role in the movie) is played by Dorian Lockett, who local theatergoers may remember as the ranch-hand Crooks in Cinnabar Theater’s 2014 production of “Of Mice and Men,” directed by Sheri Lee Miller. The multiple-award-winning Stacey Ross plays Mrs. Peacock, alongside Greg Ayers as Mr. Green, Renee Rogoff as Mrs. White, Michael Gene Sullivan as Professor Plum and Michael Ray Wisely as Colonel Mustard.

As Walsh describes it, "Clue“ is highly choreographed, with the actors having to time their entrances and exits, and run like mad through eight different doors to keep the pace of the show going ‒ which is further metered by a musical score playing the entire time.

“You have to concentrate and maintain a lively sense of energy,” says Walsh, “because this play demands it.”

Walsh is a member of Actor’s Equity Association and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation and Radio Artists. Her expansive career in theater and film has taken her all over the world, with performances in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Paris, Athens and Berlin, a list as lengthy as it is impressive. She has won numerous awards, most recently in 2017 for her performance in Cutting Ball Theatre’s “Phèdre,“ and has also taught regularly at Stanford. Beginning with her college education at Yale, she has always sought to share her love of theater with fellow actors, audience members and students, with unrelenting energy and enthusiasm.

It was theater, ironically enough, that led Walsh into a side-profession that, for a time, took her away from the stage. She’d worked on a play that involved abused children, and was so moved by the experience that she put her theater career on hiatus and went to law school, becoming an attorney to represent abused children. Walsh worked for the next 15 years as a lawyer, litigating regularly before the California Supreme Court.

“At some point, the daily horrors of advocating for abused children took its toll,” she acknowledges. A friend ‒ who was not aware that Walsh had left the stage ‒ asked her to appear in a play, and she agreed. Shortly after returning to the stage, Walsh’s career took off and she has never looked back.

Walsh was living in Marin County with her husband and family before making another major decision ‒ to relocate to Petaluma.

“It was almost too easy,” she says. “We were thinking of moving away from Mill Valley, considering where we could make a new home, and the answer was obvious.” Walsh, it turns out, has been a lifelong equestrienne and takes her horse riding lessons from Andrea Pfieffer, of Chocolate Horse Ranch in East Petaluma. She genuinely enjoyed the area whenever she passed through town. “We’ve always loved Petaluma,” she says, “so moving here was the clear choice.”

Upon doing so, Walsh and her family found home.

“You know, Petaluma has a blend of world sophistication without the pretenses associated,” she says. “It's still Industrial Agricultural, which keeps it real, not like some other fairytale-like towns.”

Walsh’s children grew up in local schools, and they have cherished their time growing up in Petaluma. And for Walsh, often on the road or working out of town on a show, Petaluma is where she finds the space to recharge her batteries.

“Petaluma is so fabulous in that way,” she says. “There’s such a diversity of people here of all heritages. You can talk with a farmer on one corner, then an artist on the next. And all that with the background of architectural gems that you find in town. You just don’t find that anywhere else.”

With her busy schedule, Walsh has only been able to catch a few local shows, the most memorable being the opera “The Marriage of Figaro” at Cinnabar Theater in 2014.

“We usually don’t like opera, but it was wonderfully done and engaging,” she recalls.

Walsh has even had the opportunity of performing a major role in her home town, when she played Mercutio in a westernized version of “Romeo & Juliet” at the Petaluma Adobe State Historic Park.

Asked to describe the theater work she has been the most passionate about, Walsh mentions a play she wrote herself, “Mother Lear,” which addresses dementia and caretakers. The two-actor play concerns a woman with dementia who only communicates with her daughter's caretaker using the text of Shakespeare’s “King Lear.” in return, the daughter can only communicate with her mother in a similar fashion. The second act is a facilitated discussion about dementia. Video-streamed performances, with a follow up Zoom discussion, can be found on the website for Stanford Repertory Theater.

Walsh can’t say what she’ll be appearing in next, but she does allow a hint.

“It's a secret for now, but look for something this summer at American Conservatory Theater,” she says. Until then, for the next few weeks she’s a got a nightly murder to solve - or possibly be guilty of - as she prepares to open in “Clue.”

For what its worth, Petaluma would be great place for a production of the show, and Walsh knows exactly what kind of environment to set it in.

“A very large Victorian,” she says, “with many doors that we can charge about in and the audience can follow us around.”