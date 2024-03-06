Petaluma Profile: Local rocker loves cars, music and the ‘50s

“When you grow up in Switzerland, you see that in some ways they’ve really got it together, in terms of infrastructure and education,” says musician Mitch Oliver, of Petaluma. “But at the same time, the society is very regulated and controlled which is not great for creativity ‒ and the people can be square.”

To punctuate this last point, he draws a square in the air with his fingers.

Oliver, born and raised in Switzerland, grew up longing for creativity beyond what was available in Europe.

“I played violin when I was 6, and that taught me to have a musical ear, intonation, musical chords, and pitch qualities,” he recalls. “I was pushed to remain in classical music, but one day when I was 12, I found an old nylon string guitar in the attic that belonged to my mom in her hippie days.”

He quickly began playing the guitar seriously, saving his money from a summer job ‒ painting a school ‒ to pay for his first electric guitar.

“That changed everything,” he says.

Oliver becomes animated, describing how he used to ride his bike to a friend’s house every day to borrow records from his Beatles Collection. The Fab Four’s earlier work was a sound that he really connected with.

“I found that the pure sound of rock ‘n roll was in the Rockabilly roots of the Beatles,” he explains. “In Switzerland, I was taught German, French, Italian and English, but I really got my colloquial English words from Beatles songs via the lyrics.”

Oliver’s prowess with the guitar eventually led him to the United States.

“Even though almost everyone plays an instrument in Switzerland, everything is amateurish because there’s no place for growth, to cultivate creativity,” he says, adding that the depth of funk and R&B was nowhere to be found in his home country. Moving between Europe and the United States, Oliver was picked to play in the bands of well-known singers and bands of the ‘90s, even recording an album with Julio Iglesias.

Oliver took that experience back to Europe, and in 2007, after years of development, debuted a rockabilly band called Rocket Wheels.

Not one to be content with just music, Oliver also competed with the Swiss National Juniors Ski team, of which he says, “I always got the fastest times in slalom and downhill because of my large frame. Learning how to compete in skiing taught me how to pick lines, and realized that the physics of speed, cornering, and acceleration fit into my next hobby.”

Buying a used Porsche 911, Oliver began racing at a local speedway, and was soon noticed and picked up as a racer with Manphey Porsche, mostly competing in 24-hour races. But for all the glamour of such high-speed pastimes, music always remained his true love.

“I really got involved with one era in American history, the 1950s,” he said.

As his mother was a teacher in Marin County at the time, Oliver would pass through Sonoma County to hear live bands. He eventually drove through Petaluma, and ‒ even though he knew Petaluma was used in the filming of American Graffiti ‒ owing to his love of the ‘50s and American vintage cars, he was able to experience Petaluma on a personal level.

“My first time driving down D Street, then through the downtown.” he says, “I really made the connection that this was a historic place, with a vintage beauty. It fulfilled my vision of an American small town.”

Speaking with Oliver about vintage American cars is like talking to a walking encyclopedia. He has a deep knowledge of American cars, and he speaks with relish about all things automobile. One of Oliver’s personal hobbies is rebuilding vintage American cars. He has has restored Chevrolets, Studebakers, Chryslers and Edsels from the ground up.

“I built a ’64 Mercury Comet convertible for my wife’s birthday present,” he says. Oliver’s current project is a 1951 Studebaker Bullet-nose Starlight Coupe. “When I met my wife ‒ a Petaluma native ‒ in 2011, I knew that we had to settle down here in town. We both love this area, and the people of Petaluma.”

Right now, Oliver is in the process of reforming Rocket Wheels locally, with hopes of debuting at a local venue soon. He’s learning new songs and some old ones too, and expects plenty of locals to come out to see him play ‒ assuming they’re not too square, of course.