Petaluma Profile: Local sports fan uniting, inspiring girls

At the age of 45, Stacey Vogel, picked up her skateboard after a 25-year break, having given up in her early 20s..

When the pandemic hit and the first lock-down was imposed, she knew it was time for her to revisit the sport. Initially, aware that people might point and laugh, suggesting she was having a mid-life crisis, she worked on tricks and flips in her garage, out-of-view of others.

But eventually she broke out of the garage and began skating at the local skate park.

“Skateboarding again after so many years reminded me a lot of surfing, paddling out to the line-up, being the only girl in the water,” recalled Vogel. “Feeling the eyes staring at you while you catch your first wave and either gain respect or get hassled for the rest of the surf session.”

Born and raised in a small town in the East Bay, Vogel was always one of the few girls playing sports. Regardless, she continued to play with the boys in her neighborhood until she found action sports at the age of 12.

“Surfing, skateboarding and snowboarding was where I found my identity,” explains Vogel. “I played soccer, softball and basketball in high school and focused on playing soccer when I reached college.”

Today, Vogel works full time to help Petaluma kids find their identity - and confidence - through Girls United, a sports-centric approach to empowering girls Vogel founded in 2018. And skateboarding is the organization’s newest offering.

Vogel studied graphic design at the University of Arizona. As someone who loved to create things, she wasn’t sure what she wanted to major in when she got to college. She changed her major twice before she found the design field.

But she still took any chance she could to work with kids and play sports

“I spent my summers in college working as a camp counselor at an all-girls camp back east. It was at that point in my life when I realized how much I loved inspiring people and working with youth,” explained Vogel as she traces the history of Girls United.

It was at a summer camp, where she met her best friend (and now husband) and dreamed of owning and running a sleep-away camp like the one where they met in Maine.

“We wanted to have a place where girls can be themselves and empower each other in a different environment while creating life-long friendships and memories,” said Vogel. However, it was a while until this dream was achieved.

After college, Vogel worked with several different businesses along the way. Right out of college she worked for Lucasfilm in the Art Department, after which she took up an Art Director position in Southern California. There, she was reconnected to her love for sports as the company was in the action sports industry. Since she lived by the water, she was able to surf and skate every day.

Eventually though, she decided to start her own design company and freelance for some of her favorite designers.

“I have always believed that life is too short not to do what you love,” mused Vogel. “For that reason, I have worked with a lot of different businesses along the way.”

It was when she moved to Petaluma seven years ago with her family that she was given an opportunity to combine her love of sports and her desire to teach and mentor young girls.

“When we moved to Petaluma, I was randomly asked to coach soccer for the Girls JV team at Petaluma High,” said Vogel. “After spending a season getting to know the girls and seeing how much potential they have with the right encouragement and mentorship, I decided to start Girls United.”

Founded in 2018, Girls United is now Vogel’s “day job” and she is “stoked” to say that. After three years of soccer summer camps, Vogel was able to see the girls she coached head off to college. Those students often make it a point to return and work with her each summer as counselors, and many have grown to become a part of her family.

Running a small company with big dreams, Vogel and her husband Joe have been focusing on growing the business and making a big impact in any way they can. They have had about 400 girls go through their soccer camps and launched Girls Skateboarding about eight months ago and since have taught 200 girls how to skateboard.

“Soon after starting to skateboard again, Joe and I built a half pipe in our back yard and Girls United Skate Program was born,” Vogel said. “We have had several free skate meet-ups/clinics and we are now serving lots of elementary schools with our after-school enrichment skateboard and soccer programs,” lists .

In fact, Vogel spoke to us just after a tiring but fun clinic Oct. 2.

“We focus on skateboarding in the Fall and will be offering soccer in the Spring,” she said. “We also offer small group skateboarding and soccer programs outside of schools.”

Why soccer and skateboarding specifically?

“They don’t seem to have a lot in common which is exactly why,” explained Vogel. “Soccer has always been a big part in my life, and most girls try soccer first when they try organized sports. As our summer camp grew each year, I realized that not every girl loves organized sports, so we integrated old school camp activities too, like, capture the flag, talent show Fridays, etcetera.”

This seemed to attract all types of girls, not just athletes.

“Which meant that we could empower and impact all girls in our community. We noticed, as the girls got a bit older, 12-13, they started to drop out of sports and their confidence declined,” she continued. “We wanted to reach those girls that quit or didn’t play sports at all. We all need to find a tribe of friends we can count on. So, I thought, why not skateboarding? Anyone can do it and what better way to teach resilience and empowerment?”

This recent summer, Vogel and Joe were also able to fulfill their dream of having an overnight camp for girls. Now they are dreaming even bigger. Girls United will be launching its first All Girls Spring Soccer League in March 2022. They are also working towards growing the program in skateboarding and maybe even adding surfing and snowboarding in the future.

“We want to impact as many girls in our community as possible,” said Vogel. “We realize that we don’t need to go across the world to make a difference. We can just go across the street.”