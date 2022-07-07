Petaluma Profile: Musician plays ‘humorously morbid’ instrument

The first time Mark Wallace saw an upright bass, he knew it was meant to be. When visiting family, the aspiring young cello musician watched the imposingly large instrument in action for the very first time.

“I saw [my cousin] play and I declared, ‘Oh! That is what I want to do,’” Wallace said.

The instrument, also known as the double bass or string bass is about six feet tall, making it the largest string piece in the modern symphony orchestra. Wallace, already drawn to the sound of the orchestra, officially picked up playing the instrument 26 years ago. He originally started as a cello player in middle school before switching to the upright bass, a swap both he and his orchestra teacher felt was fitting. As a 5-foot-11 sixth grader, Wallace was the perfect match for the tall instrument.

Growing up in San Antonio, Texas, the aspiring musician went from playing in his middle school orchestra to studying with a Julliard bass teacher his senior year of high school. Wallace made the move to New York as a young student, devoting himself to mastering the craft of the double bass. He eventually graduated from Julliard, where he met his wife, who also plays orchestral music.

Wallace and Jenny lived in San Francisco for two years following her acceptance into the San Francisco Opera Orchestra. After their son, Joe, was born, the couple moved to Petaluma where they have since cultivated a “food forest” on the property. The family love to garden and grow their own food right in their backyard.

Wallace is part of several orchestras in the Bay Area including the Midsummer Mozart Festival, a three-part series each summer consisting of Mozart’s symphonies. The concerts are played across various locations in the North Bay.

The executive director, concert master and first violinist of the festival, Robin Hansen, said the group performs various kinds of pieces each year, to switch up their sound. Being with the orchestra since 1997, Hansen is excited to perform new variations of Mozart pieces this summer.

“This year we are playing a concerto for four wind instruments,” Hansen said. “We have never played this piece since I’ve been in the orchestra.”

Midsummer Mozart formed in 1974 and was incorporated as a non-profit in 1975. Hansen said she believes the orchestra plays the only festival dedicated strictly to Mozart in the country.

The Midsummer Mozart Festival starts July 15 at St. John's Presbyterian Church in Berkeley. Next at the Buena Vista Winery in Sonoma on July 16 and finally at Mountain Winery in Saratoga on July 17. Additional information can be found on their website.

The Buena Vista winery was built in 1857 and was luckily retrofitted right before the 2014 Napa earthquake. The orchestra played this event in the past but hadn’t in over 25 years until 2017.

“It’s so beautiful, it makes the most amazing acoustic backdrop for the orchestra,” Hansen said. “The sound is almost like a concert hall. Uusually unamplified outdoor music doesn’t sound as good, but in front of the winery building it’s beautiful. We’ve had birds join the music, and we even had a coyote talking to us last time,” she said.

Wallace joined the orchestra in 2014, but won’t perform in the festival this summer. He’ll return to the Mozart festivities next year and in the meantime can be found playing with other orchestras. The musician routinely plays with the San Francisco Ballet Orchestra, the Santa Rosa Symphony, as well as other ensembles. The San Francisco Ballet Orchestra will perform a Stanford Live series at Stanford University on August 5 and 6. The orchestra will also put on around 33 performances of “The Nutcracker” this winter.

You can catch Wallace at a more intimate event, a bass and piano recital with Petaluma pianist, Marilyn Thompson. The concert is on August 11 at the Throckmorton Theatre in Mill Valley.

Wallace said the bass is typically an orchestral instrument in an ensemble, so it doesn’t get many chances for solo performances. Duets are a great way for a bassist to express their own voice and play the melody.

“It’s kind of funny, almost every time the bass gets the melody in the orchestra it’s indicative that someone’s going to die,” Wallace said. The musician shared that often composers include this in ballet and opera repertoire.“In ”Otello,“ there’s an opera that has a big bass solo before he goes mad and murders his wife. In ”Romeo and Juliet“ the bass has a large solo before Juliet decides her ultimate fate.”

The double bass is quite a sight to see (and hear) in an orchestral ensemble.

“There was a solo in a Mozart piece I played in the Midsummer Mozart Festival with the former music director and founder, George Cleve,” Wallace said. “And I said, [to Cleve] ‘Well, I’m trying to play it as humorous as possible. You know with a bass, whenever there’s a solo it’s either really humorous or morbid.’ And he looked at me and said, ‘Well the bass is a humorously morbid instrument.’”

Wallace and his family live in Petaluma with their 10 chickens, their beautiful garden, and of course, the double bass.

Emma Molloy is an intern for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.