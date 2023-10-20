Petaluma Profile: 'My art is always a little sideways’

For children of the ‘80’ and ‘90s, Sarah the Triceratops (from the animated The Land Before Time“ films) is an icon. Artist Nick Robles took that concept literally when he founded Technicolor Dino, his functional art brand based on a series of travel photographs he took with a large inflatable triceratops named Sarah.

Trained in printmaking, pen-and-ink, and other fine art techniques, Robles transitioned to textiles and then to ceramics. Having now won a Creative Sonoma Arts and Cultural Equity Fellowship Grant, he can focus more on his art and less on his hustle.

For those unfamiliar with Creative Sonoma, it is an organization that advances and supports the creative community of Sonoma County. The Arts and Cultural Equity Fellowship is specifically for those who live in or work on behalf of communities of color. Now in its second year, up to eight artists are chosen and awarded not only grant money but also mentorship, training and introduction into the Sonoma County artistic community. The artists are from various disciplines, including literary arts, performing arts, multidisciplinary arts, folk/traditional arts and visual arts, to name a few. The award is prestigious, with many people applying and the winners being evaluated on the quality of their work, their proposed use of the funding, and the impact the grant would have on their careers in our communities of color.

“I do use a lot of color,” Robles smiles.

The first-generation Mexican-American artist is originally from Southern California. He attended Sonoma State to learn from working artists, graduating with an emphasis on printmaking before moving to Seattle. He and his wife have now made their way back down to Petaluma, where Robles is still finding his way into the galleries and makers markets in the county.

Robles’ art is not easily categorized. He works in many different mediums and categorizes himself midway between fine art and decorative art. In addition to visual art, we works in ceramics as well. His bold, bright colors are an homage to his Mexican ancestry, and the playfulness expresses his family.

But Robles also quickly points out that his art is not political.

The Arts and Cultural Equity Grant may sound like the sort of thing that requires artists to focus on the politics of culture, but Robles never felt the pressure to speak for anyone but himself. He notes that the grant will allow him to create his art on his own terms, focusing on the fine art aspects of it rather than the more commercial ceramic ware.

But he has no plans of giving up on ceramics.

“I sell a lot of flowerpots,” he says. Robles smiles before offering that he hadn’t intended to go into ceramics, despite his mother being a noted ceramic artist. “Her work is much more traditional,” he allowed, adding, “Mine is more colorful.”

“Colorful” is a word Robles repeats six times in our 30-minute conversation. His next most repeated word is “playful.” Indeed, his work does have a quality of the fantastical to it. Sarah the triceratops does headstands, AI aliens channel their inner Sentai villains in a barren desert, and sharp shadows give the impression of unseen depth on familiar buildings. And everywhere is that love of color and his “appreciation of imperfection.”

“Really, that just means that even though I love beautifully symmetrical and regular things, I just don’t have the patience to make them,” he says with laugh. “My art is always a little sideways, a little funky, and so I have learned to appreciate that.” The humility and wisdom in that statement are notable. In the arts, it is uncommon to find people willing to speak of their art so frankly. Robles, though, believes in plain speaking about his creativity, always circling back to the playfulness of his work. In fact, when asked what he wants to convey with his art, his answer reinforces his talent and his kindness, “I just want people to feel the joy I felt when creating it.”

That joy is not always easy to come by, he points out. Having only lived in Petaluma for a year, Robles is still finding his sense of community in Petaluma.

“I’m finally starting to get into the local art community,” he explains, noting that he has been applying to various maker markets and will be participating in upcoming Petaluma art walks. The grant money has helped him finally get into a studio and hopefully, soon, the general Petaluma public will be able to see, appreciate, and purchase the playful world that Robles is creating for them. Until then, interest folks can check out his website and follow his Instagram at @technicolordino.

He and Sarah will be waiting.

Argus-Courier contributor Beulah Vega (she/her) is a Sonoma County native, political poet, horror writer, overworked theater professional, and freelance contributor to several Bay Area Publications. Follow her on Facebook @BFVegaAuthor or Insta/Twix: @ByronWhoKnew.