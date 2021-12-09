Petaluma Profile: Seeing her way to helping others

Dr. Mina Chen can trace her decision settle in Petaluma to single dinner date with her husband at Cucina Paradiso, the Italian restaurant along the Petaluama River.

“It was last year,” recalled Chen, an optometrist at Bright Eyes Optometry. “My husband and I went there for dinner, and the experience of dining along the river — then a walk downtown afterwards — settled it for us.”

Chen grew up in the East Bay, and attended University of California at Santa Barbara where she studied biopsychology and obtained a bachelor of science in that field. Chen also played on the UCSB club water polo team and swam on the swim team.

“When I graduated, I was still trying to decide if I wanted to take up ophthalmology as a profession, so I began work as a lifeguard,” she said.

In the interim, she landed a job at a Santa Barbara optometrist’s office. After some reflection, she decided to pursue a degree in optometry and went to State University New York’s optometry school in Manhattan, earning a doctorate of optometry.

During this time, Chen also joined Volunteer Optometric Services to Humanity and served in Nicaragua, caring for the indigent population.

After graduating from the optometry school, Chen worked in New York at a practice in Rockefeller Center and then with the Veteran’s Administration Hospital in southern Arizona. Eventually, she returned to California and took a job at an office in San Francisco. Chen credits two of her mentors — Dr. Vincent Penza and Dr. Catherine Morioka — with reinforcing her attitude of compassionate care for her patients, an approach she developed while working with the volunteer group in Nicaragua.

“I feel an immense sense of gratitude that my patients trust me with their eye care,” she said. “It’s great instant gratification that I’m contributing to their well-being.”

When the pandemic hit, Chen decided she wanted to be closer to her parents to help them during the lockdown, but not in the big city.

She and her husband Ian had been looking for the perfect town to relocate to, and where they could begin a new optometry practice, when they decided to visit Petaluma. Having worked in New York and San Francisco, Chen wanted to find a place that offered proximity to a metropolitan area, but with a relaxed small-town feel that also had access to countryside parks where she can walk her miniature Australian Shepherds.

“We were so drawn to Petaluma,” she said. “(We) really enjoy walking our dogs Chloe and Kona at Tolay Park and especially Helen Putnam Park. The elevations there really make it feel like we get good workouts, and its just so beautiful year round.”

helped to construct the interior of Bright Eyes Optometry, 157 N. Petaluma Blvd., and the practice — with a special focus on myopia care — has been open for just a month now.

“My current practice downtown looks out to an exposed brick wall,” she noted, “and it really reminded me of New York and lent itself to my idea of the boutique experience that I wanted for my clients.”

In her off time, in addition to hiking with her husband and dogs, Chen enjoys enjoys finding new experiences in cuisine and ping pong.

“My Dad was a ping pong champion, and he gifted us a ping pong set a while back,” she said. “He never misses a chance to encourage us to play ping pong.”

The couple also enjoys live theater.

“When we were in New York, we had access to Broadway and we were lucky to get to see ‘Hamilton’ and ‘Lion King,’” she said, adding that she looks forward to experiencing more North Bay theater, as well as new dining experiences, in her new home town.