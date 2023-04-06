There’s a Chinese proverb.

“Better to be deprived of food for three days, than tea for one.”

That’s a sentiment Mark Bowden can agree with.

Bowden, 34, is the proprietor of Tea & Trumpets, a longtime vendor at Petaluma’s Tuesday east side market. He worked for several years in the pharmaceutical industry before realizing he wanted his own business, one that would add something to people’s lives.

He’s been a tea drinker from an early age. In fact, the name of his business salutes his mother, the woman who introduced him to the cozy beverage. One day, over tea and scones, she told him about the British ritual of having tea and crumpets.

“At that age,” Bowden said, “I had trouble saying crumpet and would say, ‘Mom? Let’s have tea and trumpets!’”

When Bowden discovered that loose leaf tea options were limited locally, and realized he wanted an interactive experience in choosing tea, he decided to create a tea business with quality selections, one that offered excellent customer service and was welcoming, not intimidating. And so Tea & Trumpets evolved. He began in 2014, at Petaluma’s east side farmers market.

“I made $134 the first day and thought, ‘I’ll never have to go to work for a corporation again,” he recalled.

Nine years later, he’s selling at half-a-dozen markets, with Blake Pitts regularly handling things at the Tuesday market in Petaluma. The company now has a lineup of close to 50 loose leaf teas and a warehouse in Santa Rosa. In addition to loose leaf, he offers tea bags of some varieties along with iced tea pouches.

“I believed from the beginning that it would be this good,” Bowden said. “The world of tea is vast – there’s so much to know. I think it’s important for customers to have the best tea experience possible.” To that end, he offers recommendations, plus teaching them how to brew the best tea. “So many times, I hear the same thing. ‘It’s too strong or too weak.’ I tell them, ‘It’s in your control, it’s not the tea. There are many variables and you need the right temperature, brew time and the correct amount.’”

What’s his most popular tea? That, it turns out, has several answers.

“It changes based on the season,” Bowden said. “What’s popular in July isn’t what’s popular in December or January. In July, Fruity Peach, Apricot Fusion, Hawaiian, Moroccan Mint or Chamomile Hibiscus are customers’ go-to choices.” For spring, many people prefer Earl Grey and Lavender Jasmine – the more floral teas. “It’s a time when the flowers are blossoming,” he noted, adding, “And then in winter, chai come back to life plus dessert teas like Chocolate Indulgence and Almond Rooibos.”

While teas are also available through his website (Tea-and-Trumpets.com), Bowden enjoys the farmers market experience.

“It helps me keep in touch with customers, learn about new things,” he said. “I like the excitement people have for my product. It energizes me, and reminds me of the reason I’m doing this.”

What is it about tea that draws him in?

“The subtle flavors, the calm focus and the energy,” he replied. “The pleasure of brewing it, of choosing and preparing a tea. And the nostalgia of drinking tea with my mom and her friends.”

Bowden said he did drink coffee in college, but “it started upsetting my stomach. The caffeine rush felt good, but after about twenty minutes, I’d want a nap.”

Different teas have different health benefits, he explained.

“It’s said silver needle tea (white tea) has the most cancer-fighting properties, while black tea may help with Parkinson’s disease and diabetes,” he pointed out. Tea & Trumpets also offers a sleep tea, Three Dreams (chamomile, lavender and valerian) for those who have difficulty drifting off at night. Tulsi (holy basil) is said to be good for stress. And for those who are feeling sick, he recommends his Turmeric Spice, with turmeric, lemongrass, ginger and licorice root.

Bottom line – there’s a tea for everyone and Mark Bowden wants to help you find yours. And if you find more than one?

Forgive the pun, but that’s tea-riffic.