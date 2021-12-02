Petaluma Profile: 'There were so many loopholes in the regulations’

Eleven years ago, a pregnant Lendri Purcell and her husband moved to Petaluma from Oakland due to his worsening asthma. As a teacher in the Teach for America program, Purcell had seen first-hand how many kids missed school because of asthma. Little did Purcell know that it wasn’t just the air-quality in Oakland that might potentially harm her child. Shortly after moving to Petaluma, when she took a routine blood test, she was informed that her baby had an elevated lead level.

“I just wasn’t able to understand how the lead had gotten into his blood,” Purcell explained. “I thought I was being a responsible mum and kept him safe, so I wanted to find out the source of this.”

In her quest to find the source of the exposure, she uncovered numerous common toxic chemicals in her own home — and in the lives of all American children.

“After multiple tests, some of which were very expensive, I was informed that the source of the lead was a teacup which I used while I was pregnant,” said Purcell. “The teacup shouldn’t have cleared Prop 65,” she noted, referring to the Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, enacted in part to keep such products out of consumers’ hands. “But there were so many loopholes in the regulations that this teacup, one amongst many I’m sure, was able to slip by undetected.”

Purcell knew then that this issue was something she needed to address. So, after a career as a special education teacher and grant writer for community schools, Purcell expanded her roles to that of a philanthropist, consultant and children’s rights and environmental health advocate.

As an East Coast native, Purcell first came to the Bay Area as part of the Teach for America program, a national nonprofit founded in 1989 to recruit high-performing college grads to teach in high-need urban and rural schools — and later moved to San Diego. It was while working there that Purcell received a call from her grandfather in New York who asked her to be a part of his foundation, Jonas Philanthropies, established to bring quality healthcare to those in need.

“I realized I could make a bigger impact working for him, but I also knew I wanted to go back to the Bay,” Purcell recounted. “So that’s what I did. I had a half-a-million dollars annual budget, out of which I distributed and allocated several grants.”

While developing and spearheading the Jonas Youth Development Initiative over the past 10 years, Purcell helped the program disburse close to $3 million through almost 100 grants — supporting mentoring, school-to-career training programs and mental health support for over 8,000 at-risk East Bay youth.

“This program was different from other programs because I made sure to speak with the youth to understand what really mattered to them, instead of just making decisions for them,” explained Purcell. “I created a youth advisory board reflective of the community to help recommend grants.”

While working on the program, Purcell also developed initiatives to increase investments in East Bay youth and to strengthen the youth development community by building collaboration and coordination. She founded the Oakland Youth-Friendly Business Awards, a model program that has been replicated outside the East Bay to promote business engagement in the youth development sector. She also founded the East Bay Youth Ally Alliance, an active program that coordinates and enhances youth development efforts through training, coaching, special events and social media tools.

During all of this, Purcell never forgot her initial goal of eradicating toxic chemicals in everyday products, especially those commonly used by children. Nestled in her home in Petaluma, Purcell has spent the last six years immersing herself in the latest academic research addressing the damaging physiological ramifications of in-utero and early childhood exposures to toxic chemicals.

“This exposure to toxics affects both the physical and cognitive health of children, which in turn hinders their learning potential,” explained Purcell.

With that goal in mind, Purcell started Families Advocating for Chemical and Toxics Safety, or FACTS, a parent-driven social media education and advocacy group that provides easy-to-incorporate tool kits to help parents reduce toxic exposures in their homes, schools, and public spaces.

“After tons of research, I realized there are over 85,000 chemicals in the market, out of which only 2% have been tested,” said Purcell. “It’s impossible to ban all, since lobbying in this industry is strong and the way it works is, you put the product out in the market, wait and watch to see if people are complaining about the product. But in most cases, it’s tough to prove that you were sick because of one product, so these products can get away with being sold.”

FACT strives to affect change at a more direct level by influencing consumer demand for non-toxic products, by harnessing parental discontent with the status-quo to effect policy changes at the local, state, and federal levels.

“I’ve always liked checklists. They make things so much more manageable and actionable,” Purcell said. “So that’s what I’ve done. I teamed up with Annie, a PhD student at UCSF and made a list of the top 100 toxics to avoid and then eventually made multiple lists of easy swaps to make in your daily life.”

After having done the research herself, Purcell knows it’s no easy task for parents to do all this research themselves.

“One of my goals with FACT,” Purcell said, “is to connect scientists with advocates and families so that all the research that is being done is shared with the public so they know what’s happening.”