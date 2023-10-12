Cost : Admission and parking are free. The maze and certain other activities are fee-based, with most activities offered on a cash-only basis. Admission to the maze is $8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and $12 from 6-10 p.m. Kids 5 and under are free.These activities are a’la carte, paid for at that activity. An on-site ATM machine is available.

The first sight seen by visitors to The Petaluma Pumpkin Patch and Amazing Corn Maze is a little white picket fence surrounding a small cluster of tall living corn stalks. Just above the fence but still below the highest of those stalks is a banner welcoming folks inside ‒ with a reminder that the popular annual attraction has been doing so since the fall of 1993.

Yes, the Petaluma Pumpkin Patch ‒ and the massive maze that slows traffic on the highway every year thanks to rubbernecked motorists taking their feet off the pedal to grab a quick glancing gander ‒ is 30 years old this year.

One of three major annual pumpkin-selling operations in Petaluma (or close enough to town to count), the Petaluma Pumpkin Patch ‒ owned and run by local farmer Jim Groverman ‒ is noticeably spacious and thoughtfully spread out. Every Autumn, the pumpkin patch portion of the place switches spots with the maze, which is redesigned by Groverman every year. Once past the welcome sign, once you’ve passed under the wooden arch with a dangling rust-red sign saying “Welcome to the Farm,” a row of wheelbarrows awaits those who are there to buy a pumpkin. To give an idea what the locally-grown gourds will cost, a helpful display of eight “comparison pumpkins,” with prices drawn on and ranging from $3 to $20, stands nearby.

Pumpkins can be purchased at the exit, on your way back to the parking lot. The first thing you have to decide is if you’re the kind of person who buys their future-jack-o-lanterns right away, and then returns once they have been deposited in your vehicle, to the kind who visits the maze and food vendors and other attractions first, then grabs a wheelbarrow to head into the patch to pick a pumpkin.

Once that has been decided, you will then need to choose whether to challenge the corn maze before or after you climb the straw-bale mountain, visit the live animals, send your kids into the bounce houses or down the Giant Slide, roll around in the corn kernel sandbox, and whatever other attractions happen to be offered on the day you visit.

The Giant Slide is open from 4-6 p.m on weekends and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends, and costs $2 a ride. The ponies are available for kids to ride from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day, and costs $10 per ride.

A rotating array of other offerings, including clown-twisted balloons and face painting, take place off and on throughout the season. Of course, hungry and/or thirsty pumpkin finders and corn maze explorers can fill up on corn dogs, gyros, hamburgers, funnel cakes and kettle corn.

And then, of course, there’s the maze itself. Do not take its difficulty lightly. Once suitably lost inside its countless twists, turns and dead ends, you can easily find yourself a bit overwhelmed by the size of the thing. There are two towers inside, up which maze-runners can climb to look out over the corn from a viewing platform. To help you find the way out, full-colored aerial postcard maps are available for $1 at the counter where maze tickets are sold. On Fridays and Saturdays, hours are extended to 10 p.m, for those who want to give themselves the challenge of braving the corn maze in the dark.

No one will judge you for bringing a flashlight.

Well, they might ‒ but bring one anyway.

Meanwhile, for those adventurers 6 years old or under, another maze awaits out on the main play area. With an encouragement to “help Farmer Jim find his chickens,” the mini-corn-maze is short ‒ literally, with the stalks rising only about three-feet tall ‒ but definitely sweet.