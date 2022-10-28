Petaluma pumpkin patches have much to offer

Mickelson Pumpkin Patch

Mickelson Pumpkin Patch is worth the drive. Off of Redwood Highway South, this pumpkin patch and Christmas tree farm in Petaluma has a huge variety of activities, including paintball, a hay maze, hay pyramids, bouncy houses, a Grain Train, a corn pit, an Apple Cannon, pony rides, giant Jenga and more. They also have farm animals such as chickens, horses and the fluffiest calves I’ve ever seen.

Of course, there’s also the most essential activity of all: picking out the perfect pumpkin for carving. They have a great selection of pumpkins and gourds, perfect for carving or autumn decorating.

If you’re hungry, Mickelson has food and drink available such as nachos, chicken strips and funnel cakes. And there’s merch, such as Mickelson Pumpkin Patch T-shirts and sweatshirts, as well as things like candles and olive oil from Trillium Creek Farm. A great time to visit this pumpkin patch is in the evening, when the venue is lit up by festive lights.

Pronzini Farms Pumpkin Patch

Pronzini Farms Pumpkin Patch, located off Adobe Road in Petaluma, has a great selection of family-fun activities during the month of October. With bouncy houses, slides, a haunted hayride and more, Pronzini’s has something for everyone.

Enjoy the cafe, BBQ, ice cream and churros available, all located in front of a forest of Christmas trees growing for the upcoming holiday season. Pronzini Farms has a unique atmosphere, with various spooky structures creating a rustic-funky vibe, which is perfectly fitting for Sonoma County. They offer a great selection of pumpkins and gourds, and a welcoming environment with friendly staff and community members. They may even offer you a complimentary haunted hayride, if you’re lucky.

Petaluma Pumpkin Patch and Amazing Corn Maze

The Petaluma Pumpkin Patch is a great place to celebrate autumn with a newly grown (year by year) Amazing Corn Maze. Enter at your own risk as this maze is tricky, with exciting new obstacles hidden amid the corn. This pumpkin patch, off of Stony Point Road, has fun activities for all ages, including bouncy houses, two corn mazes, pony rides, a slide, hay pyramids and more. They also have vendors offering balloon creations, face painting and local honey sales.

In addition to the Amazing Corn Maze, the Petaluma Pumpkin Patch has a maze for children 6 years and younger, where kids can help Farmer Jim find his chickens. Beware, as the maze leading to a chicken coop may be empty — with Farmer Jim’s chickens nowhere to be found. They do have a sheep, a calf, a horse, and goats as well as chickens located in a coop outside of the children's maze. The maze is lined with tall sunflowers, still blooming even in late October.

Don’t miss out on all the Halloween fun your local pumpkin patches have to offer during the spooky season.

Emma Molloy is an intern for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.