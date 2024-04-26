From aviation to whitewater rafting, Petaluma globetrotter takes chances, makes lifelong friends

There’s a proverb that reminds us “Opportunity knocks but once,” so be prepared when it does. My longtime friend, Kim Arfsten, has taken advantage of nearly every opportunity offered him. As a result, his bountiful rewards include insight to European capitals and Eastern Bloc countries, experiencing once-in-a-lifetime international events, enjoying white-knuckle adventures and making friendships around the world.

That’s a behind-the-curtain glimpse into the life of this fourth-generation Petaluman.

Arfsten’s Petaluma pioneer heritage goes back to his maternal great-grandfather John McKim, who arrived here from Ireland in 1855, and his paternal grandparents Arfst and Inge Arfsten, who immigrated from the Isle of Fohr, in the late 1800s and owned a chicken ranch on Middle Two Rock Road.

The only child of Frederick and Frances Arfsten, Frederic McKim Arfsten was born at Petaluma General Hospital in 1945. Named after his father and in honor of his great-grandfather, he quickly acquired the nickname, Kim. Raised in the company of many local community leaders and sports-minded townsfolk, his well-connected family proved beneficial.

But make no mistake, Kim carved out a life of his own choosing.

He attended St. Vincent’s Elementary before transferring to Petaluma High, graduating in 1963. His first jobs were common to boys of that era ‒ delivering the San Francisco Call-Bulletin, shoveling out dirty chicken houses for $1.25 an hour, pumping gas at Kelly’s Richfield and polishing floors for Empire Building Maintenance.

During the Vietnam War, he joined the Marine Corps Reserves and starting working at grocer Purity Stores. A few years later, he learned home construction from Philip Justis Building and Supplies, building houses in Wikiup Estates, in Santa Rosa.

As manager at Charley’s Wine & Liquor, he helped owner Charley Terzian convert unused space into what is believed to be Petaluma’s first wine tasting room, offering the largest wine selection in town. Later, Kim and a group of friends, including me, held our own wine tasting parties in which each person brought a bottle of the same varietal. We bagged and numbered them, then poured samples into one of five glasses placed in front of us. In a blind tasting, augmented by palate cleansers like French bread and fondue, we had a merry old time tasting and selecting our favorites.

Unbridled adventure beckoned in the mid-1970s, when Arfsten enthusiastically embraced whitewater rafting on the American, Stanislaus and Tuolumne rivers.

“Whitewater rafting is just something I fell for,” he said. “It introduced me to Class V rapids, like Troublemaker and Satan’s Cesspool. The feeling of riding on something so immensely powerful, and not getting hurt, appealed to me.”

A self-proclaimed “whitewater junkie,” he worked summers for River Advocates and Sierra Whitewater. He developed a new definition for “wild and scenic” after completing a 16-day, 226-mile Colorado River excursion through the Grand Canyon.

Along with rafting, Arfsten enjoys aviation, particularly World War II warbirds and Russian military aircraft. On many occasions, we’ve attended Northern California airshows, observing the Air Force Thunderbirds and the Navy’s Blue Angels, along with historical aircraft.

In his working life, Arfsten developed an understanding with his employers that he was prone to accept spontaneous invitations, some of which included visiting the Netherlands, attending the Farnborough International Air Show in England, or sneaking onto “off limits” areas on a Russian air bases with his Dutch friend, Cees-Jan van der Ende, a world renown photojournalist and “plane spotter.”

The duo wanted to photograph the tail numbers on rare aircraft.

Never reluctant to start a conversation, Arfsten has made friends worldwide and has accepted invitations to stay at homes in England, Germany and Holland.

“I met Cees (pronounced Case) at Farnborough,” said Arfsten. “He’s a career flight attendant that has provided me with the opportunity to visit so many world cities, such a Dubai, Warsaw, Moscow, Amsterdam and Ljubljana, the capitol of Slovenia.”

On a visit to Nuremberg, Germany, in October, 1990, he learned the unification of Germany was close to taking place in Berlin. He made sure he was there to see the changing of the flags.

“I’m so grateful to Albert Woodbury Construction,” he said. “When we were doing restoration work on Jack London’s house, in Glen Ellen, they allowed me time off to go to Australia and New Zealand.”

His father was a well-known sports figure and a former baseball, football and track star, and also the 1922 student body president at Petaluma High. Fred worked as office manager at Kresky Manufacturing. He and his brother Jake, who’s ranked among the best baseball players in Petaluma history, continued to play baseball for local teams. In 1930, Fred managed the Petaluma Aerie No. 333 Fraternal Order of the Eagles team. A fan of the Pacific Coast League’s Oakland Oaks and San Francisco Seals, he encouraged a teenaged rising star from San Francisco to come play in Petaluma, offering $5 a game. As a result, for several games that summer “Joltin Joe” DiMaggio, was in the Eagles lineup. A 1933 autographed photo to Fred from DiMaggio, who spelled his name DeMaggio at the time, attests to their friendship.

The recent Butter and Egg Day Parade reminded Arfsten of the connection his family had with the original Egg Day celebration. In 1918, Marie Arfsten, sister of Fred and Jake, was chosen Petaluma’s first Egg Day Queen.

Frances, known to friends as Zay-Zay, was the daughter of J.T. Studdert, who was born here in 1863. Studdert was Petaluma’s assessor and tax collector from 1913 until 1949. Recognized as one of the county’s most attractive young ladies, Frances was selected to pose for the official Petaluma Egg Day poster in 1923. She was in the running for 1921 Egg Day Queen, but withdrew in favor of winner Marjorie Park. While still in high school, the Petaluma Daily Courier reported she’d been elected queen of the high school float, which was featured in the Egg Day Parade.

A San Francisco Examiner story from July, 1925, offered this: “Widely known beauty Frances Studdert and star athlete Fred Arfsten slipping from their parent’s homes in Petaluma to be secretly married in San Rafael. A member of one of the pioneer families of the county, her picture frequently graced the catalogs of local manufacturing concerns.”

In 1932, the Arfstens bought a new home on Raymond Heights for $5,200, where Frances operated a beauty salon.

Retired since 2020, Kim is anxious for the opportunity to go on an Alaskan cruise, or to visit the fjords in Norway. When he does, it’ll be with his best friend and companion, Linda Williams.

“She lights up my life,” he said.

To view more photographs from Kim Arfsten’s life, find this story online on Petaluma360.com. Harlan Osborne’s “Toolin’ Around Town” runs the second and fourth Friday of the month in the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Contact him at harlan@sonic.net.