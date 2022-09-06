Petaluma readers embrace new novel from ‘Evelyn Hugo’ author

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Aug. 29 – Sept. 4, 2022

The No. 1 book on Petaluma Copperfield’s top 10 list of bestselling fiction and nonfiction titles is a page-turning drama set in the world of championship tennis. In “Carrie Soto is Back,” from Taylor Jenkins Reid (“Malibu Rising,” “Daisy Jones & the Six”), a 37-year-old retired player, with 20 Grand Slam titles to her name, returns to the court when an up-and-comer draws dangerously close to breaking her record.

Reid is perhaps best known for her 2017 novel “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” which was Petaluma’s No. 3 bestseller in March of 2022. Beginning her career in film production in Hollywood before landing a literary agent at the age of 24, she went on to co-write the television show “Resident Advisors” for Hulu, and will see her 2019 rock ‘n roll novel “Daisy Jones & the Six” become a ten-part television series on Amazon Prime later this year or early next. The series will star Riley Keough, Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, an exciting bit of casting for a show about the romantic entanglements of a ‘70s-era rock band.

Meanwhile, on the local list of kids and young adult books, the No. 1 title this week is Varian Johnson’s 2018 “The Parker Inheritance,” a gripping mystery/treasure hunt novel with a smart historical foundation. Candice Miller is a 12-year-old Black girl spending the summer in her late grandmother’s house in Lambert, South Carolina. When she discovers a letter with clues to a hidden fortune, she teams up with next-door-neighbor Brandon to find the treasure, gradually uncovering a story of racial tension from the 1950s that Candice’s grandmother grew up in.

Author Johnson (“My Life as a Rhombus”) is a prolific writer whose books have won multiple awards. He is a member of The Brown Bookshelf, an organization of authors founded to call attentions to the multiple Black authors writing and illustrating books of fiction, nonfiction and poetry for children and young adults.

Here are the Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Carrie Soto is Back,’ by Taylor Jenkins Reid – From the author of “Malibu Rising” and “Daisy Jones & the Six,” this new novel follows a retired tennis champion who returns to the sport to defend her legacy of 20 Grand Slam singles titles from an up-and-coming player dead-set on breaking Carrie’s record.

2. ‘Annihilation,’ by Jeff Vandermeer – Creepy 2014 bestseller about an all-female team of scientists exploring Area X, and off-limits section of the American coast where something alien has landed and is gradually transforming everything it encounters.

3. ‘Fuzz,’ by Mary Roach – In her latest nonfiction exploration of uncommon book topics, the author of “Stiff” (a book about dead bodies) and “Gulp” (all about the digestive system and its many surprising realities) brings us a book about why animals sometimes attack human beings, and what some of those humans are doing about it.

4. ‘Harlem Shuffle,’ by Colin Whitehead – The author of Pulitzer-winning novels “The Underground Railroad” and The Nickel Boys” returns with a raucous crime novel set in Harlem in the 1920s.

5. ‘State of Terror,’ by Hilary Clinton and Louise Penny – A political thriller about a U.S. Secretary of State trying to stop a bunch of nuclear terrorists, written by a bestselling author of political thrillers teaming up with a former Secretary of State.

6. ‘The Bone Shard Daughter,’ by Andrea Stewart – An epic fantasy about a kingdom kept going through the practice of bone shard magic, and the emperor’s daughter, who is desperate to master the art and reclaim her place as heir to the throne.

7. ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ by Delia Owens – The bestselling novel about a young girl name Kya, who lives in a Louisiana swamp, abandoned by everyone in her life until she learns how to survive by watching the insects and swamp animals around her. Oh, and there’s a murder mystery.

8. ‘The Liminal Zone,’ by Junji Ito – A graphic novel featuring four short stories of terror and suspense.

9. ‘Wrong End of the Telescope,’ by Rabih Alameddine – An unsettling but gripping novel about a surgeon, once rejected from her Lebanese family for being trans, who volunteers at a Greek refugee camp, where the people she meets change her life..

10. ‘The Personal Librarian,’ by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray – Based on the true story of Belle da Costa Greene, the librarian hired by financier J.P. Morgan in 1905 to care for his expanding collection of rare books and paintings, unaware that she is Black. A remarkable story of determination and self-confidence.