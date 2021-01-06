Petaluma readers help pick a winner

To find info about the contest and past winners, visit the Sonoma Library website at Sonomalibrary.org/events/programs/mock-caldecott-contest , and make plans to read or listen to all five books through the Library’s Beanstack app, accessible online. Follow the links to vote for your favorites. The deadline in January 21.

For illustrators of children’s books, the Caldecott Medal is among the most important awards available to the thousands of artists who meticulously transform written words (their own or others) into pictures that support (and sometimes largely tell) a meaningful story.

Every January since 1938, the Association for Library Service to Children — a division of the American Library Association — announces two awards: the Caldecott, which goes to the illustrator of a children’s book selected as the previous year’s best, and the Newberry, awarded to children’s book authors. For the last five years, the Sonoma County Library system has been participating through an event called the Mock Caldecott Award, in which local readers are invited to read five librarian-selected children’s books and then go online to vote for a winner.

“We began the contest in 2016 as a way to raise awareness about this prestigious national picture book award,” explains Cailin M. Yeager, Children’s Librarian at the Petaluma Regional Library.

Generally speaking, Caldecott winners are insured that their book will reach a much wider audience through the additional attention the award brings. That’s equally true of the Mock Caldecotts, which numerous library systems around the country also engage in, each with their own annual books choices.

Among this year’s five nominated books is the delightful “In the City,” created by a multiple Caldecott winner, illustrator-author Chris Raschka. A resident of New York, Raschka was presented with the Caldecott Medal in 2006 for his book “Hello, Goodbye Window,” and again in 2012 for “A Ball for Daisy.”

The other candidates for this year’s Mock Caldecott include “Black is a Rainbow Color,” a lyrical history of Black culture illustrated by Massachusetts artist Ekua Holmes and written by Angela Joy, the fantasy-adventure “Lift,” by illustrator Dan Santat and writer Minh Le. Santat, of Los Angeles, is best known as the creator of the Disney Channel’s “The Replacements,” and won the Caldecott in 2015 for his own book “The Adventures of Beekle: The Unimaginary Friend.”

The other contenders for this year’s Mock Caldecott are New York actor-author-illustrator Jessica Love’s “Julian at the Wedding,” a sequel to the acclaimed 2018 picture book “Julian is a Mermaid,” and the enchanting and inspirational “We Are Water Protectors” by Maryland writer Carole Lindstrom, illustrated by Michaela Goade, of Alaska, both indigenous artists and activists.

“This annual contest, near and dear to my heart, is a wonderful way to share the incredible caliber of picture book illustrations and the way they interact with the text of a book,” says Yeager. “Illustrations also make a space for parents and caregivers and their children to discuss the book in greater detail, thereby supporting children’s vocabulary development, love of books, and the parent-child bond.“

The contest, which concludes on January 21, invites Sonoma County readers and their families to explore all five books — available to be checked out through the library system’s reservation/curbside pickup program — and then to vote for the book that best exemplifies the ideas of excellence and artistry the Caldecott was created to celebrate. According to Yeager, the Mock Caldecott is constantly evolving. This year, as the coordinators looked for ways to make the Mock Caldecott even more accessible to people sheltering at home, for whom a trip to the library to pick up a book is not a imple task, local children’s librarians have recorded videos of them reading each of the contending books out loud.

The videos are available for viewing through the library’s Beanstack app, which requires registration, and includes a portal to other library activities throughout the county. Of the five books being presented for readers to vote on, Yeager can be seen and heard reading “We Are Water Protectors.”

The 2020 Mock Caldecott winner was “There Are No Bears in this Bakery,” written and illustrated by Julia Sarcone-Roach. That was the first year that the Mock Caldecotts included books originally published in languages other than English, deviating a bit from the actual Caldecott requirements.

“Last year we decided to relax our criteria for entry to include international books and those published initially in a language other than English,” explains Yeager, “just to give a more equal chance to all the picture books in our collection.”

The actual 2020 Caldecott Medal winner was “The Undefeated,” illustrated by Kadir Nelson, and written by Kwame Alexander. In place of “runners up” selections, it has been traditional for the Caldecott judges to name a medal winner along with additional “honored” books, and the Mock Caldecott awards continue the tradition. Last year’s Mock Honors went to “A Stone Sat Still,” written and illustrated by Brendan Wenzel, “Dancing Hands: How Teresa Carreño played the piano for President Lincoln,” by Margarita Engle and Rafael López, and “Lubna and Pebble,” written by Endy Meddour and illustrated by Daniel Egnéus.

All participants in the Mock Caldecott are invited to vote for two books. But definitely do read — or listen to a local librarian read — all five nominees. Yeager is certain you wont regret the time spent with these beautifully illustrated stories.

“As one of the Petaluma children’s librarians, this is my favorite annual program!” she admits. “You’re never too old to enjoy picture books and appreciate the artistry of beautiful illustration as it supports the text of a book.”