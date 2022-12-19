Petaluma readers invited to help pick a ‘Mock Caldecott’ winner

For illustrators of children’s books, the Caldecott Medal is one of the most important awards an artist can receive. Presented every January since 1938 by the Association for Library Service to Children — a division of the American Library Association — the Caldecott goes to the illustrator of a children’s book selected as the previous year’s best. The Newberry, awarded to children’s book authors, is announced at the same time.

Just for fun, the Sonoma County Library system annually participates in the Caldecott excitement with its own Mock Caldecott Award, inviting local readers of all ages to read a number of librarian-selected children’s books published in 2022, and then vote for a winner online. The selected title or titles will be announced on January 20.

This year’s selected books are “Love in the Library,” written by Maggie Tokuda-Hall and illustrated by Yas Imamura, “Blue,” written by Nana Ekua Brew-Hammond and illustrated by Nana Ekua Brew-Hammond, “A History of Me,” written by Adrea Theodore and illustrated by Erin K. Robinson, “Good Eating,” written by Matt Lilley and illustrated by Dan Tavis, “Luli and the Language of Tea,” written by Andrea Wang and illustrated by Hyewon Yum, “Black Girl Rising,” written by Brynne Barnes and illustrated by Tatyana Fazlalizadeh, “Kunoichi Bunny,” written by Sara Cassidy and illustrated by Brayden Sato, “Be a Good Ancestor,” written by Gabrielle Prince and illustrated by Carla Joseph and “Berry Song,” written and illustrated by Michaela Goade.

To participate, go to Sonomalibrary.org/mock-caldecott-2023-form. The contest officially began on Dec. 1 and concludes on January 20, 2023. All nominated books are available to be checked out through the library system.