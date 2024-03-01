Petaluma readers seek comfort of books

‘ The Thirteen Ways We Turned Darryl Datson into a Monster ’ by Kurt Fawver (Dim Shores, 2024) – Kurt Fawver is, in my opinion, one of the most original and consistently mind-blowing authors of Weird Fiction working today. This new novelette published by Carmichael-based bespoke chapbook press Dim Shores is both provocative and poignant, as it takes on school bullying, groupthink, and suicide through the lens of the Weird. An earlier Fawver story, the Shirley Jackson Award-winning “The Convexity of Our Youth” begins with the line, “The children of Burke’s Point Elementary can’t be blamed.” Here, however, due to Fawver’s use of an unusual first-person narrative technique utilizing “we” instead of “I”, the unnamed narrator and their schoolmates are explicitly complicit in the bullying of the titular Darryl Datsun and all that happens as a result, a mob personified (and the reader feels complicit as well). This chapbook also includes an author’s note that makes the tale feel even more resonant and personal.

As we move from February into March, we look forward to spring, hoping to put the rain and cold behind us, and we gravitate towards comforting books, whether familiar favorites or those books our friends and family members have been raving about for months.

This bears out in this week’s Copperfield’s Top 10, which includes plenty of literary comfort food, including romantasy (‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ at No. 1 and ‘Fourth Wing’ at No. 6), mystery (‘Heaven & Earth Grocery Store’ at No. 4, ‘In the Woods’ at No. 7 and ‘The Silent Patient’ at No. 8), and critical favorites now in paperback (‘Trust’ at No. 5 and ‘North Woods’ at No. 9).

New to the list this week is Kelly Link’s ‘The Book of Love’ (No. 10) which is the debut novel from an outstanding author of short stories, and clocks in at a massive 640 pages.

I just picked Link’s book up myself, and I plan on savoring it.

Comfort reads are also big at the Word Horde Emporium this week, though in a spookier manor, as a bind-up of ’50s horror comics ‘The EC Archives: The Haunt of Fear, Vol. 3’ tops the list at No. 1, followed by T. Kingfisher’s sequel to ‘What Moves the Dead,’ ‘What Feasts at Night’ at No. 2, taking Alex and Angus on another picaresque adventure through creepy territory. But romance of one stripe or another remains hot as well, with ‘That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon’ by Kimberly Lemming at No. 3, Sarah J. Maas’ spicy fantasy ‘House of Flame and Shadow’ at No. 4 and Mike Chen’s romance-in-a-time-loop novel ‘A Quantum Love Story’ at No. 5.

Adult Fiction and Non-Fiction

1. ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ by Sarah J. Maas – A “Beauty and the Beast”-inspired fantasy series exploring the extended family of the fairytale’s iconic characters.

2. ‘The Women’ by Kristin Hannah – Nursing student Frankie McGrath enlists in the Army Nurse Corps to follow her brother off to war. Bestselling author Hannah (‘The Nightingale’) explores patriotism, idealism and courage in this novel set during and after the Vietnam War

3. ‘How We Live Is How We Die’ by Pema Chödrön – Buddhist nun and bestselling author of ‘When Things Fall Apart’ Chödrön offers musings and wisdom on the states of transition and frequent endings we experience throughout life, finding beauty in uncertainty and a world constantly in flux.

4. ‘Heaven & Earth Grocery Store’ by James McBride – Part murder mystery, part overlapping exploration of Americans living and struggling on the margins of society, ‘The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store’ is a humanistic and compassionate follow-up to National Book Award-winner McBride’s ‘Deacon King Kong’ and ‘The Good Lord Bird.’

5. ‘Trust’ by Hernan Diaz – Set primarily in New York City during the Roaring ’20s and Great Depression, ‘Trust’ is a Pulitzer Prize-winning puzzle box of a novel about American mythmaking, empire, capital, greed and deception.

6. ‘Fourth Wing’ by Rebecca Yarros – A spicy fantasy adventure about 20-year-old Violet Sorrengail, recruited for training at a war college for dragon-riders. The first book in Yarros’ Empyrean series.

7. ‘In the Woods: A Novel’ by Tana French – The first novel in French’s Dublin Murder Squad series. An atmospheric psychological thriller with a twisting plot.

8. ‘The Silent Patient’ by Alex Michaelides – A quirky mystery concerning Alicia Berenson, an artist who, after murdering her fashion photographer husband, refuses—or is unable—to talk, and the criminal psychotherapist determined to unravel the by getting Alice to tell her story.

9. ‘North Woods’ by Daniel Mason – Centuries-spanning novel about a little cabin in the New England woods, and its inhabitants over time. Strands of history and myriad lives combine like geological strata as seemingly disconnected tales coalesce into an intricate and magical tale.

10. ‘The Book of Love’ by Kelly Link – The highly anticipated debut novel from a masterful author of short fiction concerns a trio of teenagers swept up in a supernatural power struggle. Themes of love in all its variations, death, magic and loyalty abound, and the prose shimmers with fairy dust and haunting resonance.

Kids and Young Adults

1. ‘Waverider A Graphic Novel’ by Kazu Kibuishi – The long-awaited conclusion to Kazu Kibuishi’s Amulet series, which blends science fiction and fantasy tropes and features gorgeous artwork.

2. ‘Monsterious: Beast of Skull Rock’ by Matt McMann – The Goosebumps-esque fourth book in a series combining monsters and mysteries with creepy atmosphere and spine-chilling reveals.