Petaluma readers settle in with favorites, as June promises a flurry of new titles

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of May 17-May 23, 2021

Amanda Gorman’s “The Hill We Climb” is the No. Bestselling book in Petaluma this week (IMAGE FROM VIKING BOOKS)

The last week has been a game of literary musical chairs, as Petaluma book-buyers enthusiastically rearrange the order of popular titles on the Petaluma bestselling books lists. This applies to the Fiction & Nonfiction Books and the Kids & Young Adults Books, the former showing another No. 1 showing for poet Amanda Gorman’s “The Hill We Climb,” and Dav Pilkey’s “Dog Man: Mothering Heights” maintaining its bite on the No. 1 spot on the Kids list.

With no new titles landing on the list this week, it appears that local readers are settling into their choices, or perhaps are merely waiting for the release of anticipated books being launched soon. This June, there are a number of promising titles to look forward to.

New novel already called one of the summer’s best.

Highlights include “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (“The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’). Loosely connected to her “Evelyn Hugo” work,” Reid’s latest novel follows four famous siblings – the adult progeny of famous rock star Nick Rivas, one of the aforementioned seven husbands – who all gather for an end-of-summer party at the family home in Malibu in 1983, not knowing their lives are about to change forever. It’s got surfing, rock ‘n roll, tennis, and some long-hidden family secrets. Sounds like a good beach read, and here’s predicting it will end up the Fiction & Nonfiction list at least once or twice this summer.

Other June releases that readers might want to be on the lookout for: Riley Sager’s new thriller “Survive the Night,” about a college student who ends up on a cross-country trip with someone who might be the killer of her recently-murdered roommate, and Ashley C. Ford’s memoir “Somebody’s Daughter,” the author’s true story of growing up with an incarnated father, and her gradual reconciliation with the details of his imprisonment and its impact on her family.

Here is the complete Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1.‘The Hill We Climb,’ by Amanda Gorman – With a forward by Oprah Winfrey, this “gift edition” presents the electrifying poem Gorman read during President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

2.‘100 Things to Do in Sonoma County Before You Die,’ by Yvonne Horn – Santa Rosa travel writer Horn spent the better part of 2020 writing this entertaining look at some of the best places and activities in Sonoma County. Santa Rosa travel writer Horn spent the better part of 2020 writing this entertaining look at some of the best places and activities in Sonoma County.

3.‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ by Delia Owens – The bestselling novel about a young girl name Kya who lives in a Louisiana swamp, abandoned by everyone in her life until she learns how to survive by watching the insects and swamp animals around her. Oh, and there’s a murder mystery.

"Finding the Mother Tree“ is the No. 4 bestselling book in Petaluma this week. (KNOPF)

4.‘Finding the Mother Tree,’ by Suzanne Simard – Part scientific deep-dive, part riveting memoir, “Mother Tree,” by one of the world’s leading experts in forest ecology investigates the complex science of tree-to-tree communication.

5.‘The House in the Cerulean Sea,’ by TJ Klune – Delightful fantasy novel about a mysterious school and the low-level bureaucrat assigned to it.

6.‘The Court of Thorns and Roses,’ by Sarah J. Maas – A “Beauty and the Beast”-inspired fantasy series exploring the extended family of the fairytale’s iconic characters.

7.‘The Song of Achilles,’ by Madeline Miller - The 2012 debut novel from the author of “Circe,” this mythological deep-dive explores the iconic love affair between Greek warriors Achilles and Patroclus.

8.‘The Long Petal of the Sea,’ by Isabel Allende – Set during the Spanish Civil War, a pregnant and widowed pianist enters into an unlikely marriage-of-convenience with her dead husband’s brother, and attempts to flee from warfare on a rescue ship chartered by the poet Pablo Neruda

9.‘The Premonition: A Pandemic Story,’ by Michael Lewis – The bestselling author of “Liar’s Poker,” “Moneyball” and “The Blind Side” brings a nonfiction page-turner about the loosely associated team of scientists and experts who, early in the COVID-19 pandemic, fought against the official White House response that there was nothing to worry about.