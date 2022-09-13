Petaluma recipe that wowed judges at the Harvest Fair

Bethany Barsman, who won six Best of Show awards in this year’s Professional Cooking Competition at the 2022 Sonoma County Harvest Fair’s Professional Food Competition late last month, has amassed hundreds of ribbons since she began participating in the event more than 20 years ago.

This year, her Roasted Bodega Bay King Salmon with Forbidden Rice won Best of Show in four categories, including Best of Show Appetizer, Best Use of Seafood, Best Use of Sonoma County Wine and Best Use of Sonoma County Produce.

“We have such beautiful salmon here, and the judges really look favorably at entries made with local ingredients,” said Barsman, who runs OTL Fine Catering in Petaluma. “You also have to be super-creative and make something simple but delicious.”

For the award-winning dish, Barsman marinated the fresh salmon in olive oil before pan-searing it. She then adorned it with a fermented rice sauce and garnished it with finely chopped radish and cucumber. Forbidden rice served as the accompaniment.

“The salmon was absolutely beautiful to look at, and the taste supported the presentation,” said Anne Vercelli, a judge and coordinator of the Harvest Fair’s Professional Food Competition. “Bethany is a consistent award winner. One of the fair’s goals is the support local growers, and she does that every time.”

Barsman also won a Double Gold and Best Use of Pork for her Shredded Asian Pork on a Crispy Wonton with Pickled Watermelon Rind and Soy Ginger Aioli. The Best Use of Beef award went to her Grilled Filet Mignon Skewers with Black Garlic Aioli.

“Sometimes, I have to do some research to see what’s currently popular before deciding what to enter in the competition,” Barsman said. “Trends constantly change, so I’m always trying different things.”

To complement her Asian Pork on a Crispy Wonton, Barsman chose pickled watermelon, which she said is a simple, delicious accompaniment for tacos, grilled cheese and salads. To prepare it, she removes the green outer skin of the watermelon rind, slices it thinly, then lets it marinate in a pickling liquid.

“It’s just great for these hot evenings,” she added.

As for the Professional Food Competition, Barsman said it gives her the opportunity to part of the Sonoma County community and showcase her skills. The biggest challenge comes from remembering to bring the right equipment, cooking utensils and ingredients — even salt and pepper.

“The Harvest Fair also tends to be a very busy time of year with harvest, weddings and catering jobs,” she said. “You’re really pushed for time. But it’s such a great experience, so it’s worth it.”

For this recipe, which won the Best of Show award for Best Use of Pork, Bethany Barsman of OTL Fine Catering chose pickled watermelon to complement the flavor of the meat. The watermelon is also a refreshing accompaniment to tacos and grilled cheese.

Braised Asian Pork on Crispy Wonton with Pickled Watermelon Rind

Makes 24 - 36 wontons

For the pork

1 pound pork shoulder, cut into 3-inch cubes

¼ cup olive oil

1 tablespoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

Granulated garlic, to taste

1 cup soy sauce

¾ cups sugar

3 cloves garlic, sliced

12 grams ginger, grated with a microplane or ginger grater

3 scallions, diced

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 carrots, peeled and quartered

Asian Aioli, recipe follows

Pickled Watermelon Rind, recipe follows

Black sesame seeds, for topping

Toss the cubed pork shoulder with ¼ cup olive oil, 1 tablespoon salt, 1 teaspoon pepper and the granulated garlic. In a pan on the stove, sear until browned on all sides.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Mix together the soy sauce, sugar, garlic, ginger, scallions and salt and pepper to make the braising liquid. Put the pork, braising liquid and carrots in a cooking dish with a tight lid or cover with parchment paper and foil. Put in oven, and after 1½ hours, check the liquid level. The meat should be plenty moist but not swimming in the liquid. If it’s too dry, add a little water.

After 2½ hours (from the time you put the pork in the oven), check for doneness by inserting a fork. The meat should no longer be pink and should fall apart. Remove from the oven and allow to cool in the liquid. Once it’s cooled, remove the pork and discard carrots. Shred the pork using two forks.

Add some of the braising liquid (and don’t omit the fat) back into the shredded pork to get juicy shredded pork.

To prepare the wontons, cut the prepared wrappers diagonally in half for a triangle shape. Fill a pan 1 inch deep with oil and heat to 325 degrees. Fry the wonton triangles, keeping them from folding together. Don’t put in too many in at a time, to keep them from crowding.

Transfer the fried wontons to a parchment-lined sheet pan and sprinkle with salt. Top each wonton triangle with 1½ tablespoons pork, 2 teaspoons Asian Aioli, 1 tablespoon Pickled Watermelon Rinds and a sprinkle of black sesame seeds.

Asian Aioli

1 cup soy sauce

⅓ cup sugar

1 tablespoon grated ginger

2 scallions, chopped

2 cups Best Foods mayonnaise

Mix together all ingredients and heat together in a pan. Allow to cool, then add mayonaise.

Pickled Watermelon Rind

2 cups shredded watermelon rinds (from about ½ a large watermelon)

1 cup water

1 cup rice vinegar

½ cup sugar

¼ cup salt

Cut open the watermelon and remove the red fruit, reserving it for another use. With a paring knife or peeler, peel the green skin off the white rind.

Use a mandolin, grater or knife to slice the rind into long, slender strips.

Mix together the water, rice vinegar, sugar and salt and bring to a boil. Add the sliced rind and cover. Turn off heat and let cool.