Petaluma’s Steve Rangoussis is a longtime sales professional who decided, during the shelter-at-home of the last several weeks, to take his 25+ years of experience and write that book he’s always been thinking about.

Titled “Sales Demystified: An Insider’s Guide to Building Better Sales Professionals,” the book was completed and put out into the world at the end of May.

The book, Rangoussis says, “is based on my career and the lessons I’ve learned along the way. It is chock full of actionable insights for sales professionals and non-sales professionals alike.”

Rangoussis has lived in Petaluma for 15 years. The book is currently available on Amazon.

(This is an excerpt from this week’s “BUZZ” column, a roundup of news, notes and tidbits from around Petaluma. Have an idea for a good BUZZ item? Drop a line to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)