Petaluma sculptor: ‘It’s all about the monsters’

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
January 27, 2022, 8:00AM
Planning to watch?

What: LumaCon! Online

When: Saturday, Jan. 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

How to stream: Visit LumaCon.net any time during the convention hours for connection to the panels and events.

More infromation: Learn more about Robert Barnes at RobertEBarnesDesign.com.

When Petaluma artist and sculptor Robert Barnes was a kid, already demonstrating a talent for drawing, he had no interest in drawing anything real, or particularly pleasant. Nine times out of 10, if you caught Barnes sketching something, it was a monster.

“I love monsters. I love the the mysteriousness and wide-open possibilities of something scary that doesn’t really exist,” Barnes said in a Zoom interview last week. “I remember I’d be drawing a dragon or something, and my grandmother would say, ‘Why can’t you draw a bunny or something nice?’ I just liked the idea of dreaming up and letting loose these things that come solely from my imagination, especially the monsters.”

Whether it was drawing bizarre creatures in a sketch book or building contraptions from Lego blocks or making his beloved monsters out of clay — once Barnes finally got his hands on the moldable substance from which he would eventually construct his career — he has always enjoyed exploring the strange worlds of his own imagination.

It has served him well.

Now a professional “concept sculptor” for films and television, he’s designed or brought to life hundreds of creatures and characters for movies like “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace,” “Mars Needs Moms” and “Beowulf.”

Barnes will discuss his career as a featured guest at this weekend’s LumaCon Comic Convention, streaming online Saturday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Originally planned as a live, in-person event, the annual celebration of young comic artists and the people and topics that inspire them has been moved into a virtual format, with a live experience just announced for April at the Petaluma Fairgrounds. Among the various panels and Q&A sessions planned for this Saturday is a live conversation with Barnes, who will be interviewed by local educator and longtime LumaCon supporter Mike Watt.

“I’ve known Mike since he was a student teacher in a class my older daughter was in, and he knows I’ve worked in the entertainment world, so we finally got it together for me to participate in LumaCon,” Barnes said. “I was going to have a table and actually work on a sculpture throughout the day. I planned to have some of my sculptures on display, and talk to people while I was working on one, so kids can see part of the process. But the virtual conversation will be fine, and maybe in April I’ll get to meet some young artists face to face.”

One of the questions Barnes expects to answer during his LumaCon chat with Watt is how he took his interest in art and turned it into a viable career. According to him, his life came close to turning in an entirely different direction.

“The art stuff was always ‘just a hobby’ of course, right? For a long time, I thought I was going to follow in my dad’s footsteps and become an engineer,” he said. “And then in college, after a couple of years, I switched to fine arts. I realized, after my second year of calculus, that engineering wasn’t my passion after all. By then I’d discovered the existence of industrial design, which is I guess, a combination of art and engineering.”

Cal State Long Beach, it turns out, has a robust and well-regarded industrial design program, and many of artists who worked on the original “Star Wars” were students at the school at the time visual effects for the iconic film was being created in Los Angeles.

“They knew how to draw and build models and do all the things you need to do to make spaceships and robots and all that stuff,” Barnes explained.

With “Star Wars” being such a significant part of the lineage of the industrial design program at Cal State Long Beach, it’s no surprise that he eventually ended up applying as an intern at Lucasfilm while in his junior year.

“I got the internship and spent that summer as an intern on the art department at Industrial Light and Magic. So that was my first real exposure to the movie-making and visual effects world. I was pretty seduced by it, though I was mainly just assisting the artists, being a runner and not really creating my own stuff, but it led to a full-time job in the art department at Skywalker Ranch when the ”Star Wars“ prequels went into production.”

By the end of pre-production on “Star Wars: Episode 1,” Barnes was painting and sculpting creature maquettes — small-scale models used in the process of designing visual effects and animated characters — demonstrating his skill at bringing fantastical things to life with meticulous detail and imagination.

“Working on Episode 1 was an amazing, broad education in the production of a ”Star Wars“ film, and by the end of it I had found my niche as a sculptor,” Barnes said. “It was crazy. I’d grown up making monsters as a hobby, never dreaming it could be an actual job I could have, but there I was doing it — and I’ve never looked back.“

Barnes allows that most people don’t know what a “concept sculptor” is, so he’s become good at explaining his job to those with little experience or knowledge of how visual effects are made.

“Designers draw up a creature — in the early days they did it with actual pens and pencils and things you can touch, but now its almost all done digitally — and then making a sculpture is the next step, a way to really nail down in three dimensions what that drawing represents,” Barnes said. “So most of the time I work with another artist, bringing their designs to life, but sometimes, like with the ”Star Wars“ movies, I got to design creatures from the ground up. We’d be told, ‘Okay, we need 12 alien Jedi designs. Ready, set, go.’ And we’d blast out a bunch of little alien Jedi heads, just from our own imaginations. Those are the ones that are closest to my heart, of course.“

Between the “Star Wars” movies and Disney’s animated “A Christmas Carol” with Jim Carrey in 2009, Barnes found himself doing a lot of freelance work on movies like the 2006 “Charlotte’s Web” film — he did a sculpture of Charlotte the spider herself — and the fairy-filled “Spiderwick Chronicles” in 2008. Along the way, he’s created concept models for a few projects that ultimately never got off the ground, including a remake of “The Yellow Submarine” and an early version of “John Carter of Mars.” He even build concept models for the mermaid in the just-released “The King’s Daughter,” working with Petaluma’s Lightstream Animation Studios, which did many of the films visual effects.

“What’s been really neat about my career,” Barnes said, “is that I’ve been able to witness the transition from traditional media to digital. That’s been an amazing shift to watch and be a part of.”

Barnes has certainly found himself shifting, transforming from an artist who specialized in creatures to one who’s recently been doing mostly human figures.

“That started with ‘A Christmas Carol,’” he said. “Though I did some rat designs for one sequence in which Scrooge is kind of miniaturized and gets chased by a rat, most of the characters I did in that film were human designs, like the Fezziwigs and Scrooge and some others. That was a real important period for me, because I’d never worked with the likenesses of specific actors, and with costumes and all that.”

These days, he’s been working with Novato’s 2K Games, sculpting the faces of legendary athletes for video games inspired by professional sports. Barnes primarily works on the NBA-inspired games.

“I’m assembling photoreal basketball players,” he explained. “We scan professional athletes and build digital images of them based on their scanned date. For athletes who’re older now, or who have passed away, they need a sculptor to create their likeness, so that that can be scanned. I’ve learned a lot about facial animation along the way, actually sculpting facial expressions, which all started back in the “Christmas Carol” days. I guess it’s a funny place to end up in after starting in the world of fantastical creatures.“

At the same time, Barnes has retained his freelance character-sculpting identity, and is now designing characters and puppets for stop motion motion films. One project he’s been working on is an independent stop-motion film titled “Crickets Would Sing,” about the inner life and imagination of a teenage Holocaust survivor.

“It’s based on a book by Frances Fabri,” Barnes explained. “She lived in the East Bay, and she wrote a book about being a teenager in Auschwitz, and surviving that. I’ve done a handful of character designs for them, to be used for the puppets. It’s cool to see.”

Asked what advice he’d give to young artists who dream of following in his footsteps, creating a career from their own imaginary creatures and characters, Barnes said his advice is for parents as well as for kids.

“There are so many young people who are artistic, but end up leaving it behind because they are led to believe that it’s not a practical career, that it’s hard to find work as an artist,” he said. “Unfortunately, a lot of parents, maybe who are not in the art or deign or creativity world, look at their kids who have talent and an eye for design, and dissuade them from pursuing that because they just don’t realize how many ways there are to turn those skills into a career. Literally everything human-made that exists was designed by someone. Someone sat down at a drawing board, or with a pad of paper, or at a computer — or in my case, sometimes a big hunk of clay — and decided what that thing is going to look like.

“So if you are a kid with an eye for art and design, there are places out there for you,” continued Barnes. “Hopefully, by your parents or through events like LumaCon, you will be encouraged to pursue that interest and develop that talent.”

Even if the art is all about the monsters?

With a laugh, Barnes said, “Especially if it’s all about the monsters.”

David Templeton is a the Community Editor of the Argus-Courier. He can be reached at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.

