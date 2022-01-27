Petaluma sculptor: ‘It’s all about the monsters’

How to stream : Visit LumaCon.net any time during the convention hours for connection to the panels and events.

When Petaluma artist and sculptor Robert Barnes was a kid, already demonstrating a talent for drawing, he had no interest in drawing anything real, or particularly pleasant. Nine times out of 10, if you caught Barnes sketching something, it was a monster.

“I love monsters. I love the the mysteriousness and wide-open possibilities of something scary that doesn’t really exist,” Barnes said in a Zoom interview last week. “I remember I’d be drawing a dragon or something, and my grandmother would say, ‘Why can’t you draw a bunny or something nice?’ I just liked the idea of dreaming up and letting loose these things that come solely from my imagination, especially the monsters.”

Whether it was drawing bizarre creatures in a sketch book or building contraptions from Lego blocks or making his beloved monsters out of clay — once Barnes finally got his hands on the moldable substance from which he would eventually construct his career — he has always enjoyed exploring the strange worlds of his own imagination.

It has served him well.

Now a professional “concept sculptor” for films and television, he’s designed or brought to life hundreds of creatures and characters for movies like “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace,” “Mars Needs Moms” and “Beowulf.”

Barnes will discuss his career as a featured guest at this weekend’s LumaCon Comic Convention, streaming online Saturday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Originally planned as a live, in-person event, the annual celebration of young comic artists and the people and topics that inspire them has been moved into a virtual format, with a live experience just announced for April at the Petaluma Fairgrounds. Among the various panels and Q&A sessions planned for this Saturday is a live conversation with Barnes, who will be interviewed by local educator and longtime LumaCon supporter Mike Watt.

“I’ve known Mike since he was a student teacher in a class my older daughter was in, and he knows I’ve worked in the entertainment world, so we finally got it together for me to participate in LumaCon,” Barnes said. “I was going to have a table and actually work on a sculpture throughout the day. I planned to have some of my sculptures on display, and talk to people while I was working on one, so kids can see part of the process. But the virtual conversation will be fine, and maybe in April I’ll get to meet some young artists face to face.”

One of the questions Barnes expects to answer during his LumaCon chat with Watt is how he took his interest in art and turned it into a viable career. According to him, his life came close to turning in an entirely different direction.

“The art stuff was always ‘just a hobby’ of course, right? For a long time, I thought I was going to follow in my dad’s footsteps and become an engineer,” he said. “And then in college, after a couple of years, I switched to fine arts. I realized, after my second year of calculus, that engineering wasn’t my passion after all. By then I’d discovered the existence of industrial design, which is I guess, a combination of art and engineering.”

Cal State Long Beach, it turns out, has a robust and well-regarded industrial design program, and many of artists who worked on the original “Star Wars” were students at the school at the time visual effects for the iconic film was being created in Los Angeles.

“They knew how to draw and build models and do all the things you need to do to make spaceships and robots and all that stuff,” Barnes explained.

With “Star Wars” being such a significant part of the lineage of the industrial design program at Cal State Long Beach, it’s no surprise that he eventually ended up applying as an intern at Lucasfilm while in his junior year.

“I got the internship and spent that summer as an intern on the art department at Industrial Light and Magic. So that was my first real exposure to the movie-making and visual effects world. I was pretty seduced by it, though I was mainly just assisting the artists, being a runner and not really creating my own stuff, but it led to a full-time job in the art department at Skywalker Ranch when the ”Star Wars“ prequels went into production.”

By the end of pre-production on “Star Wars: Episode 1,” Barnes was painting and sculpting creature maquettes — small-scale models used in the process of designing visual effects and animated characters — demonstrating his skill at bringing fantastical things to life with meticulous detail and imagination.

“Working on Episode 1 was an amazing, broad education in the production of a ”Star Wars“ film, and by the end of it I had found my niche as a sculptor,” Barnes said. “It was crazy. I’d grown up making monsters as a hobby, never dreaming it could be an actual job I could have, but there I was doing it — and I’ve never looked back.“