Petaluma Senior Center brings back “Aging Gracefully” lecture series

Last year’s popular Aging Gracefully lecture series returns to the Petaluma Senior Center in 2024, with four Wednesday afternoon events planned from Feb. 7 to Feb. 28.

All lectures begin at 1 p.m. at the Senior Center, 211 Novak Drive, near Lucchesi Park.

The series kicks off on Feb. 7 with psychiatrist-neurologist Allan Bernstein presenting a talk titled “Music and the Aging Mind,” exploring the benefits of music for health and well being. On Feb. 14, geriatrician-psychiatrist Wynnelena C. Canio will present “It’s Only Aging: The Normal Signs,” with useful facts and insights about healthy aging. Lawyer Heather Campopiano, on Feb. 21, will offer “Having One’s Affairs in Order,” with information about when to see an elder lawyer.

The series will conclude with “Strategies for Living in Place,” with suggestions on how to age safely in your own home, presented by rehabilitation nurse Donna Williams.

All lectures are free of charge, but RSVP’s are required, as space is limited. Call 707-778-4399 to register or stop by the front desk at the Petaluma Senior Center.