At its Dec. 21 “Bubbles & the Bard” fundraiser at the Hotel Petaluma, Petaluma Shakespeare Company announced that its first 2023 production will be William Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing,” set for June 5-25, playing Fridays through Sundays in the riverfront yard at Grand Central Cafe.

That’s a new location for the company, which was founded in 2016 and originally presented its plays at the Foundry Wharf.

To be directed by Jen Biancalana, “Much Ado” is the about what happens when a group of soldiers, on their way home from war, stop for some R&R at the palatial estate of a wealthy duke with two daughters.

Love blooms, is then challenged, thwarted, resurrected and ultimately triumphs, supported by some of Shakespeare’s most beautiful and playfully delightful language.

