Petaluma skate parked closed for at least three weeks

In a letter sent this week to Petaluma’s mayor and city council, Drew Halter, the town’s Deputy Director of Parks and Recreation, announced that they were shutting down the skate park that stands adjacent to the swim center. The three-week closure, explained the letter, is because few, if any, of the regular users of the city-owned facility had been following county-mandated health orders keep a safe distance and to wear masks when in close contact with others.

“As park owners and operators,” states the letter, “we are responsible for ensuring that guidelines regarding facial coverings and physical distancing outlined in the County's Health Order are adhered to in public parks and facilities. Over the weekend, Parks and Recreation staff and Petaluma Police personnel responded to several reports of non-compliance at the skate park. In addition to the reports, several facility signs that provided the required health and safety guidelines were either defaced or removed all together. This is the third incident involving the removal of park signage at the Skate Park since June and when combined with the growing number of reports of non-compliance, led to the decision to close the skate park for no less than three weeks.”

The decision became effective on Sept. 22, and will last until at least October 13. The decision to close the park, and the length of its closure, is in line with similar steps recently taken in Healdsburg, Windsor, and Sebastopol.

“The park closure is not intended to be a solution to the challenges we face,” noted Halter, “but rather a chance for user groups to take a pause, as well as provide staff with an opportunity to re-engage and empower stakeholders to take ownership of their facility.”

Questions may be directed to Parks and Recreation staff at 707-778-4380 or parksnrec@cityofpetaluma.org.