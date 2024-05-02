Editor’s picks for live music this weekend

FRIDAY

FAXsion: A Live Hip Hop Experience

The Big Easy presents a live hip hop experience full of creation and improvisation. The goal is to create an experience similar to that of a live studio session, with music being created on the spot. Tickets $20. 9 p.m., 128 American Alley. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.

SATURDAY

‘Star Wars’ Burlesque and Variety Show

The Mystic Theatre hosts the annual Star Wars’ Burlesque and Variety Show. The 21+ show will feature “sci-fi sexiness, cosmic comedy and intergalactic artistry like nothing you’ve ever seen,” said producer Jake Ward of North Bay Cabaret. 8 p.m. 23 N. Petaluma Blvd. Tickets $29-44, VIP tables $200 (for two guests) and $400 (for four guests). Information at mystictheatre.com.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rpiMuyRcYq4

For Illegitimate AC/DC, doing dirty deeds (dirt cheap or otherwise) on the highway to Hell while by blowing up your video with the flick of a switch is the best way to let there be rock. As a tribute to the great Australian metal band, Illegitimate AC/DC is definitely legit. This Saturday, at 8 p.m., they play the Big Easy, with opening act Junkhead. 128 American Alley. Tickets $10. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.

Jazz at Adobe Road Winery

The jazz duo of Paul Schneider and Hannes de Kassian play at the outdoor tasting room of this downtown Petaluma winery, Saturday, 4:30–7:30 p.m. 6 Petaluma Bl. North, Suite A1. Information at adoberoadwines.com. 707-774-6699.

SUNDAY

Chuck Sher Trio

Sunday, May 5, at 2-4:30 p.m. Free outdoor jazz concert. Bassist Chuck Sher performs with a rotating assortment of other musicians. In front of Speakeasy Restaurant, 139-B Petaluma Bl. North.