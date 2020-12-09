Petaluma stays (virtually) merry and bright

Charles Dickens, an author who thought a lot about many deep things, once wrote, “Home is a name, a word, it is a strong one. Stronger than magician ever spoke, or spirit ever answered to, in the strongest conjuration.” Of course, had Dickens been forced to stay at home for nine-months-straight, he might have had something else to say. On the other hand, maybe he wouldn’t have changed a word. As the holiday season brings colder weather, seasonal decorations and nostalgic memories of Solstices, Kwanzaas, Hanukkahs and Christmases past, maybe its an actual “blessing” — a powerful word invoked in the rituals, stories, songs and theater associated with all the winter holidays — that we get to spend so much time at home, this time of year especially.

Among those blessings is the near-miraculous way that creators of theater and music, far and wide, have found solutions to bringing songs, stories, plays, and other celebratory activities right into our living rooms. Sure, it’s still possible to actually celebrate while leaving the house — keep reading to learn about driving tours of decorated Petaluma houses, a drive-thru Chanukah celebration, and a drive-in holiday concert/movie — but since circumstances have made it wise to stay away from crowds and those outside our family unit , here are several suggestions of ways to bring some extra light, love, fantasy and fun right into your very own magical (thanks Dickens!) home.

CITY OF LIGHTS DRIVING TOUR (Dec. 1-31) - While it’s true that many of us will not be hosting holiday visitors this year, that’s no reason to hide our Christmas lights under a bushel. At this season, especially this year, who couldn’t use the bright-and-beautiful emotional uplift of seeing a gorgeously decorated house bedazzled and bedecked with glowing lights? The Petaluma Visitors Program is again organizing its annual Self-Guided City of Lights Tour, which officially begins on Dec. 1 and will run nightly through Dec. 26. On the VisitPetaluma website, you’ll find a map to local households that will have festooned their glittering exteriors with all manner electric lamp, light, lantern, bulb and beacon, be they incandescent, LED, icicle-style, rope-style, candle-style, retro, micro or mesh, projected, electric or battery-operated. And don’t get us started on what illuminated inflatable characters might be on display, because that list could go on for a page-and-a-half. The list of participating houses currently stands at around 25, and could grow by kick-off time.

‘A CHRISTMAS CAROL’ TO BENEFIT CINNABAR (streaming pay-per-view through Jan. 3) - A one man performance of Dickens’ classic holiday tale was taped in an empty theater in New York City. Every viewing of this extraordinary show — which Argus-Courier theater reviewer Alexa Chipman calls “breathtaking” — benefits Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater. A great holiday activity for the whole family on a cold winter’s night. CinnabarTheater.org.

DICKENS FAIR AT HOME (Now streaming, new content added weekly) - Speaking of “A Christmas Carol,” with the actual Dickens Christmas Fair canceled for 2020, many Petalumans — including actor Jeffrey Weissman, a regular performer at the Fair — assumed there’d be no way to satisfy their immersive Dickensian Christmas urges. But beginning a few weeks ago, the organizers have been offering a dazzling array of virtual Dickens-themed content for free download, to give fans a taste of what many have called the best Christmas fair in the Bay Area. From Charles Dickens reading chapters of “A Christmas Carol” and a printed proclamation from the young Queen Victoria herself, to recipes for traditional egg nog, snickerdoodles, roasted chestnuts and rum cake hard sauce. There are performances of favorite holiday tunes, some with sheet music so you can sing or play along, how-to Victorian craft demonstrations and lots more. Every weekend, a new assortment of virtual, click-and-watch activities is released, and it will continue through Christmas Eve. Promised among this weekend’s offerings is a recitation by Edgar Allen Poe (known to some as Lee Presson of the Goth swing band Lee Presson and the Nails), performing “A Telltale Heart” and something called “The Zucchini Song.” Feel free to dress up in your finest 19th century garb to take in all the fun. Catch it at DickensFair.com/dickens-fair-at-home.

TRANSCENDENCE HOLIDAY DRIVE-IN SHOW (Friday, December 11 through Sunday, Dec. 13, 6 p.m.) - Transcendence Theatre Company is doing something magical in place of its annual indoor holiday shows this year. First, they have created a special compilation holiday show from favorite moments of past extravaganzas, and are calling it “Broadway Holiday.” Then, instead of simply streaming it, they’ll be screening it in a drive-in movie format for three nights at Sonoma Raceway. “From the warmth and comfort of your own car,” says a description on the company’s website, “share in holiday festivities like never before. As you arrive, you will enjoy a jolly holiday sing-along, beautiful local wines with seasonal bites, in-car interactive activities for the whole family, dazzling COVID-friendly live entertainment, and be among the first audiences to experience the spectacular screening of ”Broadway Holiday.” Cost is $59 per car, and more for something called “The VIP Experience.” After two weekends of drive-in screenings, “Broadway Holiday” will run online in a free, donations-requested run from Dec. 18-24. TranscendenceTheatre.org.