Petaluma streets recreated in gingerbread

For pedestrians, joggers and cyclists who love the idea of driving safely on designated residential streets, the only way to make the planned 5th Street Neighborhood Greenway a sweeter proposition would be to build it out of cake and candy.

Well, Safe Streets Petaluma, a grassroots organization in support of Petaluma's first neighborhood "bike boulevard,“ recently did just that.

They built a model of the proposed greenway out of gingerbread.

With a whimsical design by architect Pete Hang, the local group of self-described “climate and bike advocates” constructed an elaborate, scale gingerbread model of the greenway ‒ which will run along 5th Street from A Street to Mountain View Avenue ‒ and entered it into competition at the annual Petaluma gingerbread Showcase, held last weekend at the Hotel Petaluma.

On display alongside gingerbread castles, pirate ships and recognizable Petaluma landmarks, the delightfully detailed greenway model features numerous cookie-walled houses lined up along a peaceful road made of cookie crumbs. The precisely laid-out lawns were made of cornflakes, with lollipops and rock candy on sticks representing trees.

According to a media release distributed by Hang designed the model to demonstrate that a greenway can be more than a boulevard for bikes. It can transform the streetscape into a place that is safe for bikers, walkers and rollers AND a shaded area with native trees, shrubs and habitat.

On an information sheet that accompanied the display at the Gingerbread Showcase, the greenway project was explained.

“Petaluma has designated Fifth Street as its first Neighborhood Greenway, a street with low vehicle traffic volume and speed that is designed to prioritize people traveling by foot, bike, scooter. Next year the City will test temporary traffic-slowing measures on Fifth Street. This ‘quick build’ will allow the community to experience and provide feedback on proposed changes before they’re made permanent.”

“Our model is not a rendition of the ‘quick build’ that the City will install next year,” clarified Kathryn Shedrick of Safe Streets Petaluma, “rather it shows what a greenway ‘could be.’”