Petaluma students make honor roll at University of Oregon

Several hard-working Petaluma students have just been named to the honor roll at Oregon State University for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 and better.

According to a news release from OSU in Corvallis, Oregon, a total of 3,385 students earned 3.5 (aka B+) or better in the latter part of 2023.

To make it onto the honor roll, a student is required to carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.

Petalumans named to the honor roll were Benjamin Blair (a senior, majoring in psychology), Jonathan S. Hirsch (Post Baccalaureate, majoring in computer science), Caelan M. Langdon (a senior, majoring in computer science) and Connor A. Yowell (senior, majoring in industrial engineering).

Congratulations to Benjamin, Jonathan, Caelan and Connor.

You make your home town proud.