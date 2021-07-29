Subscribe

Petaluma studio part of audiobook revolution with retired Navy surgeon’s story of war and healing

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
July 29, 2021, 8:05AM
The e-book version of Paul Bryan Roach’s “Citizen Surgeon” is now available on Amazon in Kindle and other platforms. The audiobook is now available on Audible.com. Find out more about Petaluma’s Squeaky Cheese Productions at squeakycheeseproductions.com.

For retired Navy surgeon Paul Bryan Roach, of Chicago, sharing his powerful wartime stories in a written memoir meant finding and developing his own unique writer’s voice.

But it wasn’t until he traveled to Petaluma to record “Citizen Surgeon” as an audiobook that Roach discovered his voice — the literal voice with which he speaks — has more power than he ever knew.

Just before noon Memorial Day, at Hotel Petaluma – where he’d settled in for a week of recording across town at Petaluma’s Squeaky Cheese Productions – Roach was mentally preparing himself for a one-of-a-kind experience: watching as a group of strangers experienced the first several minutes of “Citizen Surgeon” for the first time. After an hours-long recording session the previous evening, an invited audience, gathering on the hotel’s patio, was about to hear a short, unedited track from book’s first chapter. Afterwards, Roach planned to take some questions, the answers to which would be recorded and produced as bonus content once the project was completed.

“What people are going to hear today is tough stuff,” said Roach, describing his raw, autobiographical account of serving as a combat surgeon in the Dasht-e-Margo desert in Helmand Province, Afghanistan. Roach retired from the Navy in July after 31 years. “Today is Memorial Day, it’s supposed to be a time of reflection and sadness, so it’s an appropriate time to share this with the public. I hope I can get through it, because as I found last night, this process of recording my book has been more emotional for me than I anticipated.”

“Citizen Surgeon” was originally published in its e-book form in 2016.

“I wrote the book out of necessity,” Roach said in an interview, adding that he originally intended the work for friends and family only. “But then I started getting feedback from military types telling me, ‘This is really good.’ I realized that my story could mean something to a lot of other people, in and out of the military. That’s when it was suggested that I turn it into an audiobook. It seemed like a good idea, though definitely somewhat intimidating. My story, in my own words, told in my own voice.”

Roach admits that the initial drafts of “Citizen Surgeon” leaned toward technical and medical accuracy more than serving as a truly personal account of what it’s like to reattach the severed limbs of soldiers, civilians, and even children.

“It was well-written, but it was very analytical, and it was coming up a little short on the emotion,” said Ralph Scott, co-owner, with Kendra Murray, of Squeaky Cheese Productions.

He and Roach met in 2013 at the San Francisco Writers Conference. Roach had just written a science-fiction novel titled “The End,” and the two formed a friendship and working relationship, with Scott eventually editing the nonfiction war memoir.

“So I said to Paul, ‘You’ve heard the phrase, ”Open up a vein and bleed?” This story requires you to open up a chest cavity and hemorrhage.’ And he did it. This is an incredibly moving account of what it’s like under extreme circumstances most of us will never know.”

Roach’s first attempt at recording “Citizen Surgeon” as an audiobook took place at a large studio in Chicago, an operation primarily focused on recording music.

“It was not working well,” Roach said in an interview. “It turns out that recording a rock ‘n roll album and recording an audiobook are two very different things. So I decided that if I wanted to do this right, I would need to come to Petaluma and record with Ralph and Kendra.”

Partially through Murray and Scott’s connections, Roach landed a distribution deal with Blackstone Audio, a major distributor of audiobooks. At the time of the Memorial Day event, the completed project was due to be delivered to Blackstone in just over two weeks.

“Recording is not entirely pleasant, by which I mean, it’s very hard work, but we are getting the job done and so far, I’m very, very happy with the results,” said Roach. “I’m just emotionally raw right now – and we still have several days to go.”

On Memorial Day, after an introduction by Murray – which included a trigger warning – the recording, played through speakers to the underscore of falling water from the patio’s fountain, began with a few bars of “Taps,” followed by Roach’s soft, slightly hoarse voice.

“Chapter One: The Competition. In Afghanistan, our desert did not possess a single blade of grass. Everything was brown, or tan, or something in between. Our lives were not so different, reduced in spectrum to the one solitary element we brought to the mission … We lived out of tents. Tents for sleeping. Tents for work. Tents for daily mail and tents for Sunday Mass … I’m home now, but memories of my deployment keep finding me. Standing inside a poorly lit tent in a foreign place, a ragged, muddy, blast victim on a stretcher shrieks in agony, and scratches at life with desperate, shredded limbs … An Afghan child struck by a Hellfire missile, skin bleeding head to toe from shrapnel wounds, and we cut her open from stem-to-stern, but Death steals her abruptly from our hard-pressed hands, as the injuries were too many and too deep.”

The full excerpt lasted about 10 minutes, and for several seconds after Roach’s voice was faded out, the only sound in the courtyard was the fountain’s gentle gurgle.

“’Citizen Surgeon,’ by Paul Bryan Roach,” Scott finally said, breaking the silence, as Roach, off to the side, worked to compose himself. Clearly, the week ahead was not going to be easy.

Words and voices

Squeaky Cheese productions was officially founded in 2017.

“It was Kendra who came up with that, and we immediately registered the name as a company,” said Scott.

By then, the two had had five years of experience working together as part of Petaluma Radio Theater, a live performance group that recreated classic radio dramas and occasionally created original works, performing them live as well as recording them for radio broadcast. That’s how the two met, working together on various performance projects.

For Murray and Scott, it was a natural enough progression from performing radio plays to performing full audiobook texts. Eventually, after “taking the leap,” Murray said, fully committing to the evolution from passion-project hobby to serious (though still passionate) business, they made the move from recording in a bedroom with a microphone on the desk to building a full studio in their home, remaking a bedroom formerly occupied by Murray’s son, who’d recently moved out.

“Somewhere in there, we got married,” Scott said.

Today, the studio is tricked out with sound absorbing panels, smartpads on which to scroll through a text, and a sound system that goes far beyond simply recording on one’s iPhone. And for those looking to launch their own in-home studios, Scott has one recommendation: use an interior room.

The couple’s first dual project as a production company was recording the audiobook for Canadian author Audrey Austin’s science-fiction thriller “Reawakening,” setting the tone for the kind of mystery-thriller and science-fiction genre projects Squeaky Cheese has more-of-less specialized in. That first project, in which Scott and Murray took turns reading the text for a he-said/she-said vibe, is one they remember fondly.

“These otherworldly beings come down to Earth and snatch dead bodies from graves and reanimate them on this other astral plane, all to repopulate their species,” said Scott, describing the plot with a conspicuous degree of relish, adding, “That was the first time I lost my voice. Fortunately, Kendra is a lot smarter than I am.”

There is a lot of opportunity in the audiobook industry for the kind of “duet projects” Squeaky Cheese offers, estimating that more than half of the recording projects they take on use both of their voice talents, either as co-narrators, or to give variety to the various characters whose dialogue they deliver. Projects like “Citizen Soldier,” in which the author themselves comes in to record, are a smaller slice of the operational pie, but one Murray and Scott are eager to expand.

“We love doing projects like this,” said Murray.

‘Recording is Hell’

On the warm, sunny afternoon of the project’s final day of recording, Roach was working to keep his voice functioning long enough to finish the book.

The importance of warming up before a recording session is something Murray and Scott have learned the hard way, and occasionally had to re-learn, as when Scott recently lost his voice after performing a lengthy audio narration from the perspective of a vampire.

“It wasn’t overuse of my voice so much as poor use,” he said with a chuckle. “I made the mistake of not warming up nearly enough. And I should have tested jumping a few octaves in the same sentence to create the persona of a vampire with a personality complex. I don’t recommend it.”

When working with clients like Roach, Murray coaches the client through a series of exercises to warm up the facial muscles, along with stretches, neck rolls and shoulder rotations.

“Just to get them to relax, which is really important when recording for several hours at a time,” said Murray. Effective hydration is another key practice when planning to speak at length. “Hydration is critical if you don’t want to lose your voice. Losing your voice is a very real hazard of the job.”

After taking a break – and engaging in a spirited conversation about the number of deaths occurring in Disney movies – the team was getting set to continue.

“Dr. Roach, would you like to pick up where we left off in chapter 14?” said Scott, from his designated spot at a nearby desk, headphones in place to listen carefully, as Murray sat across the room, a copy of the text on her smart pad, ready to follow along as Roach read the final chapter aloud. Dressed comfortably in shorts and a short-sleeved shirt, the author was perched on a chair in front of a microphone, his own pad locked in place within easy scrolling distance. At the spot he was picking up the story in, he’d just returned home from his final deployment, and was just getting reacquainted with his wife Meghan at Camp Pendleton.

“Page 158, about a third of the way in, the last line was, ‘…welcoming me back to my country, my family, and my life,’” said Scott. “Rolling now. Quiet on the set. And go ahead.”

After a pause, Roach began. But before he could finish, Scott interrupted.

“I’m going to stop you right there,” he said. “Nice reading, by the way, but I can hear a lawnmower outside. There’s no way I can eliminate that in post, so let’s wait a moment and do it again.” As he leaned over to turn on the air condition during the wait, he joked, “War is hell, but so is recording in a home studio.”

Leaving the stories behind

The next morning, an hour or so before Roach departed for the airport his return to Chicago, he gathered one last time with Scott and Murray, sharing a few final moments downtown at Riverfront Café.

“Cheers,” said Roach, toasting the completion of the project with a cup of coffee. “It’s done.”

Well, the recording part is done, anyway.

“It’s ‘in the can,’ as they say, meaning it’s now ‘in post,’ said Murray.

What that means is that for the next week, the recording will go through editing, excising lines that needed to be redone for one reason or another, preparing to deliver a clean file to Blackstone, to go through another process on its way to being offered to the world through Audible and other platforms.

“Paul has made things very easy on us,” said Scott. “We’ve had clients that have needed up to 15 re-takes, which is a lot. Paul was great. He’s already a seasoned pro, and from what we’ve seen, we think this is going to be a very well-received audiobook. He really brought what was needed.”

Murray added that the experience has made them even more eager to expand their clientele of self-published authors looking to break into audiobooks.

“No matter how many times you do something, or how much experience you have, you always learn something new,” she said. “And that just makes your next project even better and smoother and more fun – though still a lot of work. This is work, but hopefully Paul has enjoyed it as well.”

Asked how he felt, having reached the end of this particular journey, Roach admitted he was relieved it was over, and deeply satisfied with the result.

“I’ll tell you this, writing this book originally, I felt like I was working alone. The first draft of ‘Citizen Surgeon’ was written in Kandahar, and it was hard,” Roach said. “Coming here, this was hard too, but in a different way – but this time I wasn’t alone. We created this together. I revisited things over the last few days — hearing these stories again in my own voice — that I don’t really ever want to revisit again. But Kendra and Ralph and I were doing this together, and now it’s done, my story is on tape, and soon, others will get to share it with me too. Who knows? Maybe I can leave some of it behind now.”

