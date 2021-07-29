Petaluma studio part of audiobook revolution with retired Navy surgeon’s story of war and healing

For retired Navy surgeon Paul Bryan Roach, of Chicago, sharing his powerful wartime stories in a written memoir meant finding and developing his own unique writer’s voice.

But it wasn’t until he traveled to Petaluma to record “Citizen Surgeon” as an audiobook that Roach discovered his voice — the literal voice with which he speaks — has more power than he ever knew.

Just before noon Memorial Day, at Hotel Petaluma – where he’d settled in for a week of recording across town at Petaluma’s Squeaky Cheese Productions – Roach was mentally preparing himself for a one-of-a-kind experience: watching as a group of strangers experienced the first several minutes of “Citizen Surgeon” for the first time. After an hours-long recording session the previous evening, an invited audience, gathering on the hotel’s patio, was about to hear a short, unedited track from book’s first chapter. Afterwards, Roach planned to take some questions, the answers to which would be recorded and produced as bonus content once the project was completed.

“What people are going to hear today is tough stuff,” said Roach, describing his raw, autobiographical account of serving as a combat surgeon in the Dasht-e-Margo desert in Helmand Province, Afghanistan. Roach retired from the Navy in July after 31 years. “Today is Memorial Day, it’s supposed to be a time of reflection and sadness, so it’s an appropriate time to share this with the public. I hope I can get through it, because as I found last night, this process of recording my book has been more emotional for me than I anticipated.”

“Citizen Surgeon” was originally published in its e-book form in 2016.

“I wrote the book out of necessity,” Roach said in an interview, adding that he originally intended the work for friends and family only. “But then I started getting feedback from military types telling me, ‘This is really good.’ I realized that my story could mean something to a lot of other people, in and out of the military. That’s when it was suggested that I turn it into an audiobook. It seemed like a good idea, though definitely somewhat intimidating. My story, in my own words, told in my own voice.”

Roach admits that the initial drafts of “Citizen Surgeon” leaned toward technical and medical accuracy more than serving as a truly personal account of what it’s like to reattach the severed limbs of soldiers, civilians, and even children.

“It was well-written, but it was very analytical, and it was coming up a little short on the emotion,” said Ralph Scott, co-owner, with Kendra Murray, of Squeaky Cheese Productions.

He and Roach met in 2013 at the San Francisco Writers Conference. Roach had just written a science-fiction novel titled “The End,” and the two formed a friendship and working relationship, with Scott eventually editing the nonfiction war memoir.

“So I said to Paul, ‘You’ve heard the phrase, ”Open up a vein and bleed?” This story requires you to open up a chest cavity and hemorrhage.’ And he did it. This is an incredibly moving account of what it’s like under extreme circumstances most of us will never know.”

Roach’s first attempt at recording “Citizen Surgeon” as an audiobook took place at a large studio in Chicago, an operation primarily focused on recording music.

“It was not working well,” Roach said in an interview. “It turns out that recording a rock ‘n roll album and recording an audiobook are two very different things. So I decided that if I wanted to do this right, I would need to come to Petaluma and record with Ralph and Kendra.”

Partially through Murray and Scott’s connections, Roach landed a distribution deal with Blackstone Audio, a major distributor of audiobooks. At the time of the Memorial Day event, the completed project was due to be delivered to Blackstone in just over two weeks.

“Recording is not entirely pleasant, by which I mean, it’s very hard work, but we are getting the job done and so far, I’m very, very happy with the results,” said Roach. “I’m just emotionally raw right now – and we still have several days to go.”

On Memorial Day, after an introduction by Murray – which included a trigger warning – the recording, played through speakers to the underscore of falling water from the patio’s fountain, began with a few bars of “Taps,” followed by Roach’s soft, slightly hoarse voice.

“Chapter One: The Competition. In Afghanistan, our desert did not possess a single blade of grass. Everything was brown, or tan, or something in between. Our lives were not so different, reduced in spectrum to the one solitary element we brought to the mission … We lived out of tents. Tents for sleeping. Tents for work. Tents for daily mail and tents for Sunday Mass … I’m home now, but memories of my deployment keep finding me. Standing inside a poorly lit tent in a foreign place, a ragged, muddy, blast victim on a stretcher shrieks in agony, and scratches at life with desperate, shredded limbs … An Afghan child struck by a Hellfire missile, skin bleeding head to toe from shrapnel wounds, and we cut her open from stem-to-stern, but Death steals her abruptly from our hard-pressed hands, as the injuries were too many and too deep.”