Petaluma Summer Arts Roundup

Fridays on the Deck

Every Friday, all summer long, enjoy live music by some of the North Bay’s best bands, in the open air deck at Riverfront Cafe, 224 B St., on the Petaluma RIver. Each week, the music (and your weekend) kicks off at 5:30 p.m., with the entertainment continuing until 8 p.m. for the edification and inspiration of diners and passersby. This Friday, July 1, it’s Spike Sikes and His Awesome Hotcakes, bringing the swing, the soul and the rhythm & Blues. On July 8, catch bluesman Levi Lloyd & Friends, and on July 15, don;t miss the annual Haas Family Hootenany. For information visit Riverfrontcafeca.com.

Downtown Penngrove Parade

“The Biggest Little Parade in Northern California,” a popular annual event in downtown Penngrove, returns for what will be its 46th time, on Sunday, July 3, at 11 a.m. Described by its organizers as “as small-town America as you can get,” the parade features tractors, horses, floats, antique military jeeps, bands and bicycle teams. Don’t forget the traditional post-parade barbecue in Penngrove Park from noon to 4 p.m., where Trainwreck Junction will provide music and the Bloody Mary Wagon will be on hand to mix up drinks. For information, visit PenngroveSocialFiremen.org.

Petaluma Art & Garden Festival

July 10, 11 a.m to 5 p.m. - Petaluma’s annual Art & Garden Festival is among the town’s most beloved events, an action-packed street fair featuring hand-picked vendors showcasing awe-inspiring home-and-garden décor, jewelry, art works and more. Expect to encounter 145 booths crammed with unusual and unique handmade items, plus live music on two stages and an array of local wineries, breweries, restaurants and fine food purveyors. Free. All around the downtown.

Rivertown Revival

Saturday, July 23, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, July 24, 12-7 p.m. - Revived, renewed and reunited, Petaluma’s deliriously delightful Rivertown Revival returns for its 11th year of celebrating the Petaluma River (“The Greatest Slough on Earth”) and the wackier side of the Petaluma arts community, this time with two days packed with music, art, play, food, crafts, five-dollar weddings, games and, of course, "Curioddities.“ Taking place at and around the David Yearsley River Heritage Center on the McNear Peninsula, the massive show is a fundraiser for Friends of the Petaluma River. RivertownRevival.com.

Flynn Creek Circus

Thursday, July 28 - Sunday, July 31 - In its mesmerizing new traveling circus show, Flynn Creek Circus presents “Balloons, Birds and Other Flying Things,” a non-animal celebration of circus arts that tells a story - a father gives his daughter a balloon, launching a magical series of memories and illusions - all set to live music from Eric McFadden and Kate Vargas. The 2022 season show is constructed from actual memories submitted by fans, interpreted through “wild acrobatics, comedy and awe inspiring stunts.” Sows take place under a tent at the Petaluma Fairgrounds, Thursday, July 28, 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday, July 29 and 30, at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., Sunday, July 31 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. FlynnCreekCircus.com.

Petaluma Music Festival

Saturday, Aug.6 - Gates open 11:30 a.m., music from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. — On four different stages a total of 14 musical acts will be playing non-stop all day. 2022’s lineup includes Jackie Green, Anders Osborne, Dustbowl Revival, Joy & Madness, Rainbow Girls, Dirty Cello and many more. The event is a fundraiser for music programs in Petaluma schools. $60 (with VIP packages). For information visit PetalumaMusicFestival.org.

Petaluma River Craft Beer Fest

Sept. 10. 1 to 5 p.m. - The Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club of Petaluma Valley are bring back the Petaluma River Craft Beer Festival, once again to be held on Water Street overlooking the river, with dozens of breweries, food vendors and musicians pouring beer, distributing deliciousness and playing upbeat dance tunes for the Epicurean and taste-bud adjacent entertainment of all. Petalumarivercraftbeerfest.org.