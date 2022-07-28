Petaluma Summer Arts Roundup

‘Hooray for Hollywood’

Transcendence Theatre Company’s new outdoor spectacular, opening this weekend, says it all with its title. “Hooray for Hollywood” is a musical journey back into some of the music that made us all fall in love with the movies. BAcked by a full band, a cast of 15 performers perform beloved tunes from The Wizard of Oz to The Greatest Showman, including some great Henry Mancini themes, the movie music of Prince (“Purple Rain,” baby!), Tina Turner, Whitney Houston and Ritchie Valens. Staged in the gorgeous, roofless ruins of Jack London’s old winery, on the grounds of the Jack London State Historical Park in Glen Ellen (about 25 miles and 40 minutes from Petaluma), Transcendence shows features breathtaking talent from Broadway and beyond. Shows run Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with gates open for picnicking at 5 p.m. and the show beginning at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and information visit TranscendenceTheatre.org.

Flynn Creek Circus at Fairgrounds

Thursday, July 28 - Sunday, July 31 - In its mesmerizing new traveling circus show, Flynn Creek Circus presents “Balloons, Birds and Other Flying Things,” a non-animal celebration of circus arts that tells a story - a father gives his daughter a balloon, launching a magical series of memories and illusions - all set to live music from Eric McFadden and Kate Vargas. The 2022 season show is constructed from actual memories submitted by fans, interpreted through “wild acrobatics, comedy and awe inspiring stunts.” Sows take place under a tent at the Petaluma Fairgrounds, Thursday, July 28, 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday, July 29 and 30, at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., Sunday, July 31 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. FlynnCreekCircus.com.

Circus Caballero at the Outlet Mall

Daily through Monday, Aug. 1 - The Caballero Circus concludes its 11-day Petaluma run at the Petaluma Village Premium Outlets. The traveling show features classic circus acts from tightrope walkers, clowns and jugglers to acrobats and daredevils on motorcycles defying gravity with breathtaking stunts. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. weekday, with an additional 4:30 p.m. show on Saturdays and a third show on Sundays at 2 p.m. For tickets and information visit CircoCaballero.com.

Petaluma Music Festival

Saturday, Aug.6 - Gates open 11:30 a.m., music from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. — On four different stages a total of 14 musical acts will be playing non-stop all day. 2022’s lineup includes Jackie Green, Anders Osborne, Dustbowl Revival, Joy & Madness, Rainbow Girls, Dirty Cello and many more. The event is a fundraiser for music programs in Petaluma schools. $60 (with VIP packages). For information visit PetalumaMusicFestival.org.

Cotati Accordion Festival

Aug. 20 and 21, 9:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. - The beloved Cotati Accordion Festival returns to live outdoor performances this year, with performances by an international array of musicians, including Alex Meixner, The Mad Maggies, Cory Pesaturo, Motordude Zydeco and many more. Its held at La Plaza Park in Cotati. For information and advance tickets visit CotatiFest.com.

Petaluma River Craft Beer Fest

Sept. 10. 1 to 5 p.m. - The Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club of Petaluma Valley are bring back the Petaluma River Craft Beer Festival, once again to be held on Water Street overlooking the river, with dozens of breweries, food vendors and musicians pouring beer, distributing deliciousness and playing upbeat dance tunes for the Epicurean and taste-bud adjacent entertainment of all. Petalumarivercraftbeerfest.org.