Petaluma Summer Arts Roundup

‘Hooray for Hollywood’

Transcendence Theatre Company’s new outdoor spectacular, opening this weekend, says it all with its title. “Hooray for Hollywood” is a musical journey back into some of the music that made us all fall in love with the movies. BAcked by a full band, a cast of 15 performers perform beloved tunes from The Wizard of Oz to The Greatest Showman, including some great Henry Mancini themes, the movie music of Prince (“Purple Rain,” baby!), Tina Turner, Whitney Houston and Ritchie Valens. Staged in the gorgeous, roofless ruins of Jack London’s old winery, on the grounds of the Jack London State Historical Park in Glen Ellen (about 25 miles and 40 minutes from Petaluma), Transcendence shows features breathtaking talent from Broadway and beyond. Shows run Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with gates open for picnicking at 5 p.m. and the show beginning at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and information visit TranscendenceTheatre.org.

Petaluma Music Festival

Saturday, Aug.6 - Gates open 11:30 a.m., music from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. — On four different stages a total of 14 musical acts will be playing non-stop all day. 2022’s lineup includes Jackie Green, Anders Osborne, Dustbowl Revival, Joy & Madness, Rainbow Girls, Dirty Cello and many more. The event is a fundraiser for music programs in Petaluma schools. $60 (with VIP packages). For information visit PetalumaMusicFestival.org.

Movies in the Park

The Petaluma Parks & Recreation Department continues its 2022 summer Movies in the Park series with “A Goofy Movie” on Friday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m. The free outdoor screening takes place at Lucchesi Park in Petaluma. 320 N. McDowell Blvd. The series continues on Friday, Sept. 16 (7 p.m.) with “Forrest Gump,” and Friday, Oct. 21 (7 p.m.) with “Hocus Pocus.”

Cotati Accordion Festival

Aug. 20 and 21, 9:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. - The beloved Cotati Accordion Festival returns to live outdoor performances this year, with performances by an international array of musicians, including Alex Meixner, The Mad Maggies, Cory Pesaturo, Motordude Zydeco and many more. Its held at La Plaza Park in Cotati. For information and advance tickets visit CotatiFest.com.

Petaluma River Craft Beer Fest

Sept. 10. 1 to 5 p.m. - The Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club of Petaluma Valley are bring back the Petaluma River Craft Beer Festival, once again to be held on Water Street overlooking the river, with dozens of breweries, food vendors and musicians pouring beer, distributing deliciousness and playing upbeat dance tunes for the Epicurean and taste-bud adjacent entertainment of all. Petalumarivercraftbeerfest.org.