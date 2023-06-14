Petaluma Summer Arts Roundup

‘The Beat Goes On’

(June 16-July 2, 7:30 p.m.) Transcendence Theatre Company’s new outdoor spectacular, running June 16 to July 2, will take the show to a brand new outdoor location for the start of the company’s 2023 season. Instead of its traditional space at Jack London State Historical Park in Glen Ellen, this show will take place under the stars at Kenwood’s Belas Cavalos Ranch, and will feature a typically impressive cast of singers and dancers from Broadway and beyond, performing a lively revue of tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s, including beloved songs by The Beatles and the Stones, the Mamas and the Papas, Donna Summer, Prince, Madonna and more. Shows run Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with gates open for picnicking at 5 p.m. and the show beginning at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and information visit TranscendenceTheatre.org.

Movies in the Park

(Friday, June 16, 8 p.m.) The Petaluma Parks & Recreation Department launches its 2023 summer Movies in the Park series with “Finding Dory” on Friday, June 16 at 8 p.m. The free outdoor screening takes place at Lucchesi Park in Petaluma. 320 N. McDowell Blvd. The series continues on Friday, July 14 (7 p.m.) with “Back to the Future,” Friday, Aug. 18 (7 p.m.) with “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” Friday, Sept. 15 (7 p.m.) with “Top Gun: Maverick,” and Friday, Oct. 20 (7 p.m.) with “The Addams Family.”

Juneteenth Celebration

(Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) The 53rd annual Martin Luther King/Juneteenth Community Festival will take place in Santa Rosa at Martin Luther King Park, 1671 Hendley St. There will be live entertainment by Dela the Fela, Prayer Chapel and The New World Ballet, plus food, basketball games, arts & crafts, dominoes, kids activities, spoken word and more.

Sonoma-Marin Fair

(Wednesday, June 21 to Sunday 25, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.) With the fanciful theme of Fairest in the Land, Petaluma’s annual celebration of agriculture, arts, food and fun returns to the Petaluma fairgrounds (175 Fairgrounds Drive), for five days, with carnival rides, live music, funnel cake eating contests, and loads more. (See sidebar for lineup of acts) $12-$25. For information visit sonoma-marinfair.org.

Petaluma Art & Garden Festival

(Sunday, July 9, 11 a.m to 5 p.m.) Petaluma’s annual Art & Garden Festival is among the town’s most beloved events, an action-packed street fair featuring hand-picked vendors showcasing awe-inspiring home-and-garden décor, jewelry, art works and more. Expect to encounter 145 booths crammed with unusual and unique handmade items, plus live music on two stages and an array of local wineries, breweries, restaurants and fine food purveyors. Free. All around the downtown area.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_JkZdNPiWg4">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Petaluma Music Festival

(Saturday, July 29, 11:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.) — On four different stages, a total of 14 musical acts will be playing non-stop all day. 2023’s lineup includes Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, The English Beat, The Brothers Comatose, Chuck Prophet and the Mission Express, Royal Jelly Live and many more. The event is a fundraiser for music programs in Petaluma schools. $60 (with VIP packages). For information visit PetalumaMusicFestival.org.

Cotati Accordion Festival

(Aug. 19 and 20, 9:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.) - The beloved Cotati Accordion Festival continues with a toe-tapping array of live outdoor performances, with appearances by an international array of accordion and accordion-adjacent musicians. It is held at La Plaza Park in Cotati. For information and advance tickets visit CotatiFest.com.

Petaluma River Craft Beer Fest

(Saturday, Sept. 9, 1 to 5 p.m.) - The Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club of Petaluma Valley are back for the Petaluma River Craft Beer Festival, once again to be held on Water Street overlooking the river, with dozens of breweries, food vendors and musicians pouring beer, distributing deliciousness and playing upbeat dance tunes for the Epicurean and taste-bud adjacent entertainment of all. Petalumarivercraftbeerfest.org.

Petaluma Antique Fair

(Sunday, Sept. 24, 8-4 p.m.) Antique and collectible lovers throughout the Bay Area will swarm to Petaluma to browse, gander and otherwise shop at the 36th Annual Petaluma Fall Antique Faire on Sunday, September 24. Admission is free for the sprawling open-air market that will take place on Kentucky Street, Fourth Street, in the A Street parking lot, and on Western Avenue. This show usually attracts over 8,000 collectors and casual buyers. 8 a.m.-4 p.m.