Petaluma Summer Arts Roundup

Petaluma Art & Garden Festival

(Sunday, July 9, 11 a.m to 5 p.m.) Petaluma’s annual Art & Garden Festival is among the town’s most beloved events, an action-packed street fair featuring hand-picked vendors showcasing awe-inspiring home-and-garden décor, jewelry, art works and more. Expect to encounter 145 booths crammed with unusual and unique handmade items, plus live music on two stages and an array of local wineries, breweries, restaurants and fine food purveyors. Free. All around the downtown area.

Movies in the Park

(Friday, July 14, 7 p.m.) The Petaluma Parks & Recreation Department continues its 2023 summer Movies in the Park series with “Back to the Future” on Friday, July 14 at 8 p.m. The free outdoor screening takes place at Lucchesi Park in Petaluma. 320 N. McDowell Blvd. The series continues on Friday, Aug. 18 (7 p.m.) with “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” Friday, Sept. 15 (7 p.m.) with “Top Gun: Maverick,” and Friday, Oct. 20 (7 p.m.) with “The Addams Family.”

Rivertown Revival

The “Greatest Slough on Earth” will once again be celebrated in wacky and whimsical ways, as the annual Petaluma Rivertown Revival returns on Saturday and Sunday, July 22 and 23. A benefit for Friends of the Petaluma River, the yearly bacchanal is now in its 12th year, and plans to continue with all of its best loved attractions. In addition to non-stop music on three stages, the famous five-dollar weddings will continue (but on Saturday only), as will the giant see-saws, games and crafts and an assortment of “curioddities” for the family to enjoy. Advance tickets are now on sale at RivertownRevival.com.

‘The Full Monty’

In its new 2023 under-the-stars location at Glen Ellen’s Beltane Ranch, TRanscendence Theater Company presents the musical “The Full Monty,” playing at 7:30 p.m., Friday-Sunday, July 28 through Aug. 20. Adapted from the popular 1997 British comedy, this version moves the action to the U.S., where six unemployed friends decide t make some money by putting on a male strip show. The ranch opens for pre-show picnicking at 5 p.m. Tickets range from $25-$165. TranscendenceTheatre.org.

Petaluma Music Festival

(Saturday, July 29, 11:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.) — On four different stages, a total of 14 musical acts will be playing non-stop all day. 2023’s lineup includes Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, The English Beat, The Brothers Comatose, Chuck Prophet and the Mission Express, Royal Jelly Live and many more. The event is a fundraiser for music programs in Petaluma schools. $60 (with VIP packages). For information visit PetalumaMusicFestival.org.

Cotati Accordion Festival

(Aug. 19 and 20, 9:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.) - The beloved Cotati Accordion Festival continues with a toe-tapping array of live outdoor performances, with appearances by an international array of accordion and accordion-adjacent musicians. It is held at La Plaza Park in Cotati. For information and advance tickets visit CotatiFest.com.

Petaluma River Craft Beer Fest

(Saturday, Sept. 9, 1 to 5 p.m.) - The Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club of Petaluma Valley are back for the Petaluma River Craft Beer Festival, once again to be held on Water Street overlooking the river, with dozens of breweries, food vendors and musicians pouring beer, distributing deliciousness and playing upbeat dance tunes for the Epicurean and taste-bud adjacent entertainment of all. Petalumarivercraftbeerfest.org.

Petaluma Antique Fair

(Sunday, Sept. 24, 8-4 p.m.) Antique and collectible lovers throughout the Bay Area will swarm to Petaluma to browse, gander and otherwise shop at the 36th Annual Petaluma Fall Antique Faire on Sunday, September 24. Admission is free for the sprawling open-air market that will take place on Kentucky Street, Fourth Street, in the A Street parking lot, and on Western Avenue. This show usually attracts over 8,000 collectors and casual buyers. 8 a.m.-4 p.m.