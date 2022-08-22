Subscribe

Petaluma Tarot artist launches show in Oakland

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
August 22, 2022, 8:40AM
Artist and illustrator Caitlin Mattisson grew up on a ranch outside of Petaluma, where her fondness of rock band poster art became clear early on. After several years away, Mattisson is back in town with her own studio, where she appears to have been very busy.

On Friday, Aug. 26, she will launch an art show is at The Sunshine Prophecy art gallery in Oakland, featuring paintings from Mattisson’s striking Tarot deck images. The show is titled “And the Moon Shall Follow,” and an opening night party will take place from 5-10 p.m., with Alese Osborn giving Tarot readings from 6-8 p.m.

Mattisson has become internationally acclaimed for posters of musicians such as Patti Smith, Billy Strings, the Melvins and many others. Her work, including her Tarot deck, can be viewed on her website CaitlinMattissonArt.com.

