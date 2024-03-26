Petaluma theater artists nominated for Bay Area Critics Circle awards

Congratulations to Petaluma’s Molly Belle Hart and Jimmy Gagarin, both announced as acting nominees in the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle’s 2024 Excellence in Theatre awards. A full spate of nominees in the annual awards program was announced on Friday, March 22. Hart, named for her work in Spreckels Theatre Company’s May 2023 production of “Tuck Everlasting,” was nominated in the category of Principal Performance in a Musical, while Gagarin was nominated in the category of Principal Performance in a Comedy, noting his work in Marie Jones’ two-actor play “Stones in His Pockets,” which ran last August, also presented by Spreckels Theatre Company.

“Tuck Everlasting,” based on the beloved 1975 novel by Natalie Babbitt, was nominated in a total of five categories, including Choreography (for Emily Cornelius, Karen Miles and Jill Jacobs), Projection Design (Chris Schloemp) and Featured Performance (Chase Thompson), plus Overall Production in the North Bay. The production was directed by Emily Cornelius.

In an Argus-Courier interview last May, Hart said that playing the lead of Winnie Foster, a girl who is offered a chance to live forever, was a dream role.

“Winnie has an extra-special place in my heart,” she said. “Throughout the rehearsal process, I felt so connected to her and the story.” In addition to singing, dancing, and displaying some serious acting chops, the role called on Hart to let loose and have fun. As performances were about to begin, she said, “I get to do cartwheels, climb trees and play with a toad!”

“Stones in His Pockets,” directed by Sheri Lee Miller ‒ who was nominated in the category of Stage Direction for her work on the show ‒ was, like “Tuck,” nominated in a total of five categories. Co-star Sam Coughlin was named alongside Gagarin for Principle Performance, Allison Baker was nominated for Choreography, and the show got the nom for All Around Performance in the North Bay.

Miller, in an interview with the Argus-Courier in August, said she chose “Stones in His Pockets” with Coughlin and Gagarin in mind.

“I’ve known them both since they were in high school, and have directed them several times, but never together,” Miller said. “I was thrilled when they both loved the script as much as I do. The chemistry is off the charts. The experience has been pure joy!”

In selecting nominees for the 2024 awards ‒ with finalists to be named in mid-to-late April ‒ the Critics Circle considered productions that opened between January 1 and December 31, 2023, attended by a minimum of three SFBATCC members. To see the full list of nominees in all categories visit CriticsCircle.org.