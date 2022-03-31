Petaluma theater artists score multiple critics noms

On Wednesday night, March 30, the San Francisco Bay Area Theater Critics Association announced the nominations for its 45th annual Excellence in Theatre Awards, and a number of Petaluma theater artists — and one particular little red theater on the hill — were among the many local nominees named in an array of categories.

So first of all, congratulations.

Of course, given everything that’s transpired the last two years, the current list reflects a few changes from past Critics Circle awards announcements. The disastrous disruption that the pandemic has caused within the Bay Area theater community is vividly illustrated in how the nominations were calculated this year. Since theaters were forced to close their doors in March of 2020, and most did not reopen again to live audiences until September of 2021, this year’s Circle Awards considered plays that were staged in the first quarter of 2020 and the last half of 2021. Under normal, non-pandemic circumstances, the Critics Circle would have considered 2020 and 2021 separately, with a full slate of nominees for each year.

But on to the nominees.

Cinnabar Theater received a total of five nominations for two plays. David Lindsay-Abaire’s “Ripcord,” staged at the Petaluma theater in February of 2020, received a nom for actor Kyle Stoner, in the category of Featured Performance in a Comedy. “Cry it Out,” which was staged in September of 2021, was named four times. Kellie Donnelly received a nomination for Featured Performance in a Comedy, Ilana Niernberger and Amanda Vitiello both received nominations for Principal Performance in a Comedy, and the play itself was nominated for Entire Production in the North Bay.

The Argus-Courier’s David Templeton was named for Original Script for his science-fiction mystery-thriller “Galatea,” which was staged in September of 2021 at Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park. “Galatea” received a total of nine nominations, tying for most nominations in the North Bay with Marin Theatre Company’s “Georgiana & Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley” by Margot Melcon and Lauren Gunderson.

The other “Galatea” nominations included the play’s director, Marty Pistone, and the entire four-actor cast: Chris Schloemp and David Yen for Featured Performance in a Drama, Abbey Lee and Sindu Singh and Abbey Lee for Featured Performance in a Drama. Additionally, “Galatea” earned nominations for its striking space station set (by Elizabeth Bazzano and Petaluma’s Eddy Hansen) and its projections (designed by Chris Schloemp), while the entire show was nominated for Overall Production in the North Bay.

Other Petaluma theater artists who saw their names appear on the Critics Circle website were musical director Lucas Sherman, named for his work on Spreckels’ January 2020 end-of-the-world musical “Urinetown,” and Eileen Morris, named for Featured Performance in a Comedy for Spreckels’ October 2021 production of “Noises Off.”

Petaluma’s Eddy Hansen, already nominated for “Galatea,” snapped up two additional mentions for a total of three nominations, which include his lighting design for “Urinetown” and his set design for “Noises Off.”

The recipients of the San Francisco Bay Area Theater Critics Association’s the Excellence in Theatre Awards will be announced in mid-April. Congratulations again to all the nominees.

Way to make Petaluma look good.