Petaluma theater review: ‘Becoming Dr. Ruth’ is heartbreaking and witty

WHEN? May 21-30. On opening night, the show live-streams at 7:30 p.m., and remains available for on-demand viewing for 48 hours. The show will then be available for on-demand streaming for 48 hours per ticket, through May 30 at midnight.

Cinnabar Theater’s “Becoming Dr. Ruth” is an intimate gem of a play that boldly steps past the fourth wall, inviting the video-on-demand audience to be guests in her home. Playwright Mark St. Germain’s writing feels surprisingly unscripted, as if Dr. Ruth (played by Ann Woodhead) were simply rambling about her life, oblivious to the fact it is a staged production.

The use of a streaming format enhances this spontaneous impression. Under the direction of Elizabeth Craven, the camera operator appears to be sitting on the couch next to you, recording Dr. Ruth’s genuine reaction to different situations. She putters about her living room, packing away belongings, pausing to recollect what they mean to her. Each prop has a fascinating story to tell, whether she’s reminiscing about a tempestuous pre-teen romance or her disturbing, narrow escape from Nazi Germany.

Her early years during World War II are heartbreaking, and this play could easily be overcome by that devastating weight. Instead, it carefully navigates the darkness with well-timed, sometimes raunchy commentary to shift the focus.

One moment, Dr. Ruth is nearly in tears, exploring her sense of emptiness when she realized her parents were not coming back. The next moment, it is easy to laugh at her description of sex with onion rings and whipped cream. This juxtaposition elevates the play to something transcending the narrow categories of “drama” and “comedy,” because it is both.

Woodhead’s performance as the witty, feisty Dr. Ruth expertly navigates the range of emotion. From her hilarious expression when claiming she is “almost finished packing” to a powerfully, vulnerable final monologue, she is tirelessly engaging.

Dr. Ruth’s amusing stream of cheery innuendos is comforting, a welcome thing as it often comes between unsettling accounts of early Zionism filled with shrapnel and violence. This production brings up some difficult questions regarding the current state of affairs in Israel.

Director Craven has kept the staging simple and direct, with a relaxed atmosphere. Woodhead often speaks directly to the audience, in between phone calls from a dizzying array of friends and relatives. Dr. Ruth was definitely an extrovert!

This play is admirably suited to the streaming format, and Woodhead’s exquisitely moving characterization easily comes across through the screen.

Although there are minor audio glitches and some jarring editing cuts, the video format is not distracting. If anything, the flaws make it feel more like a live performance.

Adding “Becoming Dr. Ruth” to the 2021 season was an astute decision by Cinnabar Theater, and it has paid off with an exceptional production, well worth the ticket price.