Petaluma theater review: ‘Dancing Lessons’

"Dancing Lessons" is a Neil Simon-esque romantic comedy, in which left-brained college science professor Ever Montgomery (Trevor Hoffman) seeks dance lessons from right-brained Broadway dancer Senga (Jess Headington), both of whom live in the same New York apartment complex.

Initially, the show's humor and tension derive from the pair's obvious differences and a shared inability to understand one another, as the recently injured Senga reluctantly agrees to try to teach Ever how to dance. However, just when most romantic stage comedies would start to spiral into disastrously comedic circumstances easily prevented by healthy communication, this play has its characters, dare I say, actually communicate.

And that's when I became hooked.

As would happen in reality, these characters end up revealing very real struggles, from isolation and mental health challenges to the difficulties of being autistic in a predominantly neurotypical world. Through the human connection Senga and Ever share through the process of of the promised dancing lessons, these two isolated souls begin to open up and understand one another in a way no one has before.

It's an earnest and beautiful story, with the potential of leaving audiences with a deeper understanding of ability and disability.

And I have to mention how brilliant it is to see an autistic character at the center of a romance. Of late, there has been a cry for increased diversity on stage and on screen both globally and locally, yet I feel that people with disabilities and neurodiversity are some of the last to be included, and rarely in a romance. Thoughtfully directed by accomplished local actor John Browning, "Dancing Lessons" is a step in the right direction.

Hoffman and Headington lead this two-person show with skill, vulnerability and absolute commitment.

This is definitely one of those plays you will want to talk about and verbally digest with others after the show.

My only criticism spurs from playwright Mark St. Germain’s occasionally using Ever's genuine thoughts, and his attempts to dance, as a punch line, which left me feeling uncomfortable during certain moments where audience members essentially laughed at an autistic person who was simply being himself. These issues, I'm afraid, derive from a longtime culture that encourages and allows poking fun at those who are deemed different from “the norm.” Luckily, these moments only occur early on in the show, so hopefully those who find themselves carelessly laughing are able to have a deeper understanding of Ever's struggles and humanity by the end of this charming, thoughtful and thoroughly entertaining play.