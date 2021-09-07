Petaluma Theater Review: Spreckels Theatre Company’s ‘Galatea’ is ‘captivating’ and ‘surprising’

Thinking of going? What: ‘Galatea’ When: Friday, Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m. - Sunday, Sept. 19, 2 p.m. Where: Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park Cost: $26, senior $24, student $22, child $12 Tickets: spreckels.net

What does it mean to be human? What qualities should be immortalized in synthetic life forms? How can we process and begin to heal from acute trauma?

These are the sorts of questions raised in “Galatea,” a captivating new work that earned an honorable mention 2021 Will Glickman Award for best play to premiere in the Bay Area last year even though the COVID-19 pandemic technically prevented its debut.

Finally premiering this past weekend, the play by local playwright and Argus-Courier Community Editor David Templeton, is set in the near future, on an orbital space station.

The mysterious robot Seventy-One (Abbey Lee) has been found drifting in a stasis ship launched from the missing Galatea transport. Unable to access key memory files, which appear to be damaged, Seventy-One reports to Dr. Mailer (Sindu Singh) for treatment.

The resulting conversations are filled with twists and turns, leading to dramatic shifts and appreciative gasps as new information is revealed. Lee and Singh are an outstanding duo, with countless moments of humor and compassion together. Seventy-One’s attempt at mimicking human laughter is both hilarious and tragic in the story’s context, a tribute to the talented actors involved and Marty Pistone’s creative directing.

Sauntering in to lighten the mood with a series of groanworthy “dad jokes” about robots, Dr. Hughes (Chris Schloemp) is a delightful addition to the ensemble.

Despite lively sci-fi “technobabble” and an outstanding cast, the first act occasionally reads like a Wikipedia article. There is a logical reason for it that is explained later, but initially the play comes across as stilted and difficult to connect with, requiring a high level of trust in the process.

David L. Yen struggles with an exposition heavy character (EPS Unit) who demonstrates few emotions. He is tasked with a challenging monologue that feels like sitting through a post-mission debrief, rather than an exciting epiphany for the audience.

The synthetic characters are at their best when interacting with others, rather than speaking at length themselves. It is in the contrasting dialogue that this play achieves a lively wit and enticing mystery, augmented by surprising reveals.

Not only is he an engaging actor, Schloemp also created projections of the Earth gently rotating far below the station, electronic reports, data analysis and other subtle reminders that this play has an unusual location. Joined by lighting designer Eddy Hansen, they transform the stage into a world of imagination and space adventure.

If you are wondering whether the usual jumpsuits, logo patches and futuristic costuming will appear, the answer is yes, due to the efforts of Sheri Lee Miller. Perhaps someday we will see “Galatea” fan created costumes at conventions.

Returning to an indoor theater, even masked and vaccinated, may be a concern. Keep in mind that this is performed in the smaller theater, so there will not be a large crowd present. The spacious Spreckels lobby and courtyard makes it easy to keep your distance during intermission and before the show. But if a performance is sold out, there will be no space between audience members.

“Galatea” is at times mildly uneven in its pacing and transitions, but it has a fascinating story and entertaining ensemble, giving this reviewer chills by the end. For any enthusiast of the genre, this is a sci-fi production that should not be missed.