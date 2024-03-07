Petaluma Urban Chat presents ‘9 Ways to Make Housing for People’

Do you assume design is something only designers need to think about? Well, think again! On Wednesday, March 13, 7 p.m.

Petaluma Urban Chat presents a free community forum on design as it relates to affordable housing. The event will take place at the Mystic Theatre.

Given how an array of design factors impact the way we feel and function in our homes and communities, this group presentation will explore ways we can participate in making houses that actually work for people.

The presentation will be made by principal architects with Petaluma’s David Baker Architects: David Baker, Caroline Souza and Brett Randall Jones.

They will present a community-oriented approach to designing affordable and market-rate housing that uplifts people and transforms neighborhoods.

David Baker Architects has been designing multifamily housing for more than four decades. With offices in San Francisco, Oakland, and Birmingham and Alabama, the firm is a pioneer in urban housing, with an award-winning design portfolio of more than 15,000 homes — affordable and market rate — throughout the Bay Area and across the country.

Though the Mystic Theatre event is free, attendees are asked to RSVP at Urbanchat.org.