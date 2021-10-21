Petaluma Vietnam War veteran Charles Earthman looks back

In 1966, 18-year-old Charles Earthman held his thumb up as he stood on Route 66 in San Bernardino. He’d just graduated from high school and had a scholarship to Boston College.

“I wanted adventures. I hitchhiked across the country to Boston,” he said.

A long-time Petaluma resident, retired hospitality worker and a Vietnam War veteran, Earthman was born in 1947 in San Bernardino County, a region portrayed in John Steinbeck’s novel, “The Grapes of Wrath,” about poor Oklahoma farmers who migrated west to escape the Dust Bowl during the 1930s Great Depression. In World War II, San Bernardino became industrialized. Norton Air Force Base and factories like Kaiser Steel attracted workers from across the country.

Earthman’s father was a WWII veteran stationed at Norton.

“The GI Bill enabled my parents to buy a house in San Bernardino — their first shot at becoming working middle-class,” he said. His mother made payments on the house while raising her five children. His stepfather was a Korean War vet who worked in construction.

“We were a proud family, and we were taught to have a strong work ethic,” Earthman recalled. “I had a wonderful childhood.”

He remembers plenty of children to play with, thanks to the baby boom, in a lively and diverse neighborhood where Mexican, Black, and Asian families lived on the same block. The town was not officially segregated, but a highway divided white families on the east side from people of color on the west side. Earthman played baseball and football and loved history in school.

However, he had a difficult time adjusting to college.

“I wasn’t ready. I was confused,” he said. He signed up for six classes but gradually dropped them until he dropped out of college altogether. In the meantime, the war in Vietnam was escalating. Young men who were not in college could be drafted and sent to the front lines. If they enlisted, they might have better options in the military.

Earthman’s family, who had come north as part of the Great Migration from the Jim Crow South, emphasized the value of a college degree, especially for a Black man.

“It was education, education, education — and please, don’t get any police record,” his parents told him.

But having three family members in the services, including his older brother, made joining the military seem like a good possibility for him.

“Besides, I grew up watching war movies with machine guns and pistols,” he said.

As if on cue, a recruiter in a crisp uniform scooped up Earthman and two friends.

“The recruiter promised that I’d be stationed in Germany,” he recalled. “It felt like the right decision at the time.”

Instead, in 1967, Earthman found himself in the thick of the Vietnam War with the body count mounting on both sides. On his third day, there was a powerful explosion.

“I saw men dying. It was nothing like in the movies. It was horrific. We were just kids,” he said.

Earthman was tasked with reconnaissance, which meant that he moved in a small unit to survey beyond enemy lines. He was one of hundreds of thousands of Black soldiers who made up a disproportionately large percentage of U.S. troops in Vietnam.

“Vietnam is a beautiful place,” Earthman remembered. One day he’d be marveling at the lush tropical forest and spectacular insects crawling in front of his eyes. Then he was caught in a mortar attack and suffered serious injuries as he frantically threw grenades to fend off invisible enemies.

He was awarded two Purple Hearts and a Silver Star for Valor.

“It feels like it happened to someone else, almost like a dream,” he said, though he can recall what he experienced in Vietnam vividly, as if it happened yesterday.

It bothered him that those around him called Vietnamese people “gooks,” as racist a term as the N-word used to denegrate Black men like him. Ironically, racism was less overt in day-to-day interactions in his mixed-race company, but he noticed that people of color were skipped over for promotions.

“The truth is, I’m not into military culture. I don’t like being ordered around. So, when I was asked to extend my tour of duty, I said ‘no,’” he explained.

Earthman’s departure happened fast.

“I was training when I was called in to take care of finances. Next thing I knew, a helicopter was transporting me back to base,” he said. “The following day, I'm in America. It was very anticlimactic.”

From Fort Lewis, Washington, he hitchhiked home to San Bernardino, surprising his family for a brief visit. He served two more years as a Green Beret stationed in Germany, where he took a correspondence course to complete lower division college classes. Once out of the military, he reapplied to Boston College and was accepted.

It was jarring to return to the States where people were going about their normal lives. The late ‘60s was a tense time. The antiwar movement was strong. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated.

“Nobody spat at me or anything, but it was hard to adjust,” he said.

After graduating in history, Earthman returned to California. He played minor league baseball for a while, but his heart wasn’t in it.

“After Vietnam, sports felt trivial,” he said.

When the war finally ended, well over a million people had died on all sides.

For a couple of decades, Earthman worked as a bartender in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood, where he met his wife. In 1991, they’d saved enough to buy a cottage on the west side of Petaluma and he found work in the hospitality industry until he retired.

“Things weren’t always easy,” he said, but he credits his outgoing personality with helping him navigate tough times. “In recent years, trips to Vietnam have been organized for veterans who fought there, but I am not interested in going back to Vietnam,” he confided. “I don’t want to face the ghosts.”

He’s now involved in veteran communities, as adjutant in the Santa Rosa Chapter 78 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, and as a member of Post 1929 Petaluma Veterans of Foreign Wars.

“Like anybody, I wish for world peace, but knowing what I know about humankind, I know it won’t be easy,” he said. “In the meantime, I try to do what I can to give back to the community. It makes me feel a little better.”

