Petaluma violinist invites you to An Afternoon in Vienna

The culture of 19th Century Vienna will spring to life on Sunday, April 30, as Petaluma violinist Kyle Craft performs some of the greatest music ever written for the delight of Sonoma County waltz fans. Titled “An Afternoon in Vienna: Music & Waltzes of Strauss,” the three-hour event begins at 2 p.m. at Hermann Sons Hall, 860 Western Ave.

Craft is a professional violinist, event producer and music educator who’s studied at the Marin and San Francisco Conservatory, performed with the Santa Rosa Symphony Youth Ensemble. He’s performed at Jarvis Conservatory in Napa, the Green Music Center in Rohnert Park and San Francisco City Hall. He performs all over Northern California and teaches violin at Napa Valley Language Academy and Sheppard Elementary, through the Santa Rosa Symphony Music Education Department.

Tickets are $10. “Kuchen, Kaffee und Schlag” will be available for purchase.