Petaluma welcomes ‘Joy of Cannabis’ authors for 4/20

In celebration of 4/20 (April 20, America’s unofficial holiday for cannabis fans), Petaluma’s Vibe Gallery is hosting Melanie Abrams and Larry Smith, the authors of “The Joy of Cannabis: 75 Ways to Amplify Your Life Through the Science and Magic of Cannabis.” The event, which runs from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, is described as “an interactive evening with the authors,” during which Abrams and Smith will talk about the making and baking of their new book.

“Melanie and Larry will talk about why this book is needed now by the canna-curious and canna-connoisseurs alike,” says the downtown art gallery’s website, “and answer all of your questions about navigating this world -- questions that often turn into thoughtful discussions with the audience.”

Abrams is a novelist whose books include “Playing” and “Meadowlark,” and she teaches writing at the University of California, in Berkeley. Smith is a journalist and storyteller who Oprah Magazine described as being “on a quest to spark the creativity in everyone.” Also the founder of The Six-Word Memoir Project, he edited the book “The Moment: Wild, Poignant, Life-Changing Stories from 125 Writers and Artists Famous and Obscure.”

There will be prizes during the audience cannabis quiz show part of this evening. The book presentation will take place from 6 to 7 p.m., but the authors will be hanging out before and after. RSVP to reserve a seat by emailing info@vibegallerypetaluma.com.

Vibe Gallery is at 1 Petaluma Blvd. N. Find out more at vibegallerypetaluma.com.