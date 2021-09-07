Petaluma West Side Stories: After years of polite silence, Sonoma County woman finds her voice

This true story by Jessica Morrell was recorded live on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at Hotel Petaluma, as part of "West Side Stories," a monthly story-slam event hosted by Dave Pokorny. Storytellers, randomly picked from the audience, tell 5-minute stories on a different theme each month, and a winner is chosen by the audience. The theme for August was "Big Shot."

I grew up in extreme poverty in rural western Washington. We didn’t have running water, electricity or indoor plumbing. This was in the '80s. The 1980s. I’ve had to clarify that for my children. You’ve never really known what it means to be cold to have your pants have frozen to the floor at night, and you put them on stiff in the morning. In high school, I would arrive early and seek out the creepy P.E. teacher, Mr. Loon - that was actually his name – to ask him to open the girl’s locker rooms so I could take a shower. He would stand there, a little too close, smirking, and say, “Want some company?”

When I was 16, I got a job after school sterilizing instruments in a dentist’s office. I was very proud of this job, and over time they trained me to be a dental assistant, which meant that later that same year I was able to leave both home and school. I stayed in that job until the dentist started having me stay later and later after work, under the guise of pouring impressions, which meant that he would stand behind me, pressing his arms tightly against my breasts.

I went out into the world and found many jobs, and found my way. I’m of that generation of women who were taught not to reject men because it could become dangerous.

“You’re not that pretty anyways.”

“You’re not getting any younger.”

“Not everybody likes a fat ass.”

All of these things have been said directly to my face, when I politely declined.

Recently, I went to get a massage. I go to a Thai place where the ladies pretzel me out of my tension and stress. I was surprised when a tall young man came out to fetch me. He started the massage by describing in detail how he’d gone to online school for his training. He did this while jabbing me erratically and doing what I can only guess was deep, spiritual breathing.

[Demonstrates]

I laid on the table, my eyes wide open, my face pressed into the face cradle, trying to think thoughts like, “I should be reasonable. He’s learning.”

And suddenly, startling both of us, a very clear voice rang out in the room.

“Stop! This massage is over. Leave the room, so I can get dressed.”

In 53 years, the voice I have been looking for my whole life finally found me. I may not be a big shot, but from here on, I’m calling the shots.