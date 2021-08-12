Petaluma West Side Stories: ‘Doctor’s Orders’

This true story by Clark Taylor, was recorded live on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at Hotel Petaluma, as part of “West Side Stories,” a monthly story-slam event hosted by Dave Pokorny. Storytellers, randomly picked from the audience, tell 5-minute stories on a different theme each month, and a winner is chosen by the audience. The theme for August was “Doctor’s Orders.” The theme for September’s West Side Stories, to be held on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m., will be “Big Shot.” For information and to reserve tickets, visit WestSideStoriesPetaluma.com .

When I was 6 years old, my mother decided to have my penis checked.

[Nervous laughter from audience]

So she brought me down to the doctor — in Jackson, Mississippi — and for some reason, she decided she needed to know if I can get an erection. So, as bizarre as this sounds — and you’d have to know a little bit about my mother, I guess — she pretty much decided how doctors are supposed to act and then she’d tell them how to do that — so, she was an only child, and she’d had, I suppose, not a whole lot of experience with penises — though at least one, that we know of, since I was there — so mine was only the second or third penis she’d ever had to deal with.

For some reason, some bizarre mom fear, she’d become concerned that my little peewee would not operate accordingly. So, of course, at the age of six, it’s pretty much just something you pee with, and that’s it. The pee comes out, you put the penis away, and that’s all.

So, she takes me to the doctor. And, you know, I’d been to the doctor before, but mostly ‘cause you obviously go to the doctor sometimes when you’re a kid, but it had never been a particularly pleasurable thing. It usually involves shots, or fingers going places. They always pull out that butcher paper stuff, and you lay out on that.

So I’m in the doctor’s office, and I’m, you know, tentative, worried, concerned. And they put me up on the butcher paper, and lay me flat, and my mom is talking to the doctor, and I don’t know what they’re saying. It’s “adult things,” right?

“Blah blah blah.” “Blah blah blah?” “Blah blah blah!”

And I’ve always imagined, looking back on this moment, that my mom was more-or-less saying, “Well, I want to see if his penis works.” And the doctor would have said, “Excuse me?” She’d say, “I just ... I don’t know if it works correctly, and I need to find out.”

So the doctor probably had to spin way back through his mind, trying to remember which part of med school you learn how to make a six-year-old’s penis erect.

So I’m laying there, and by the way, the office had one of those Margaret Keane paintings, with the giant-eyed children, hanging there on the wall, looking down on everything. So I’m playing on the butcher paper, and the doctor pulls my pants down to my knees, and my underwear down, and I’m thinking, “Well, this is not the doctor visits I’ve had before.”

For some reason he pulls my shirt up, just in case, I guess, it’s going to get really large. A regular old six-year-old penis. And then he sticks his finger in the middle of it, right in the middle there, and starts kind of twirling the penis, like he’s winding up a rubber band airplane.

[Makes airplane sound]

Round and around and around.

I had no idea what he’s doing, of course, but this is the most ridiculous doctor’s visit of my life. But he’s twirling and my mom’s standing there, nervously looking on, just staring right at my penis going ‘round.

I don’t know what she’s expecting.

I have no idea what we’re doing.

No one’s saying anything, and the doctor’s probably thinking to himself, “I have got to get out of this line of work.” And he’s twirling and he’s twirling and the little sad-eyed children are staring down, and I’m just laying there and after I’m, I don’t know, just sort of relaxing — and darned if it didn’t start to work.

It got slightly wider as it was going ‘round and ‘round, and the doctor kind of went, “Well alright,” and he just stopped, like, “Well thank God!” and they all looked relieved and happy, and he just walked out of the room, me there with my pants down and my shirt up, and half a penis, saying, “Good to go, son.”

So, that was a pretty bizarre experience there in the doctor’s office that day, but you know, as life has gone, I’ve noticed that whenever I went to the doctor, I was never that nervous whenever I laid back on that butcher paper.

That’s my story. You’ve all been great. Thank you very much.