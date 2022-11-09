When : Beginning in 2023, West Side Stories takes place the second Wednesday of every month at 7:30 p.m. The next WSS show is the annual Grand Slam at the Mystic Theatre, where all 11 of the year’s winners will compete with the theme “Unfinished Business.”

Hi everybody! So, I need your help to make a choice. I have two stories, and only time to tell one. So, do you want to hear about love letters, or a Wyoming hotel?

[Someone shouts “Love Letters” from the back of the room]

Love letters! Okay, all right.

So, my dad was a brilliant architect and artist. He did all kinds of things like sculpture, and I spent my youth looking over his shoulder and learning to do drafting, looking over his shoulder learning how to make things out of wood, and every other material you can imagine. He gave me a lot, he gave me a lot.

He also used to beat the s--t out of me.

It’s something carry, like many of us, I’m sure, here. Many probably had it much worse.

I had three sisters, and they have various impressions. They remember stuff that dad did to me, that I don’t even remember, so I must be blocking it out. But I do remember, like, being lapped down. I’m a a little kid, a little boy, right? And I’m in a fetal position, and he’s kicking me. So, anyway, his stuff happens. It’s nothing new.

But yeah, I had some serious issues about that, and here I am sharing it with a room full of strangers. So I guess I’m still standing, in a sense.

But recently, well ... Dad was in World War II, and recently, he and my mom had saved all of their love letters from the time he was in the service. He was over there, I think, from ‘40 to ‘45, so he did the whole deal. U.S. Army. So he wrote a lot of letters to mom, and her nickname was Jinx, so I have all these letters now, that were left after mom died.

Their plan was to wait until their 50th wedding anniversary, and then read them to each other, and burn them as they read them. Well, they didn’t quite make it. They made it to, like, 49 years and seven months or something like that, so they never did that.

And I ended up with these letters. My sister didn’t want them, and there are like 300 of these letters, back and forth. and they have that real thin paper, like airmail and all of that. And um, Leslie and I were recently having a discussion about getting rid of crap, in the house, which probably everybody in this room has done, too, right? It’s time to de-clutter. “Does this spark joy?”

That’s not copyrighted, is it, Dave?

Anyway, so I go, “You know, this is the perfect time. Let’s get rid of those letters. I’m going to burn them in their honor. But I made one little ... I guess it wasn’t exactly a mistake ... but I decided I would read some of them. Some of them, I have to admit, I just grabbed by the handful and chucked ‘em in the fire. But I did get curious. For example, I was curious about how, right around August 7, when we dropped the bomb on Japan, I was curious about that time in our history. And my parents, weirdly, appeared to not have known much about that. Even a couple weeks after, they just didn’t know. At least, they didn’t put it in their letters.

But what I did learn from these letters, particularly the ones from my dad, was that he was fully, fully ... and this, like, a 20-year-old, or whatever ... he was fully capable of genuine love. In those days, for censorship reasons, and also just for the decorum of the era, things were pretty G-rated. So there wasn’t a lot in the letters where I thought, ‘Oh, I can’t un-see that!’ Thinking about my parents having sex or something like that. There was nothing like that in the letters.

But there was a lot of passion, and a lot, like I said, just genuine love.

So, something happened to that young man, during that experience, in WWII, and I don;t know exactly what it was. I don;t know the details. But it obviously wasn’t good.

And, you knwo, just in the last few weeks, since this has happened, I’m still not done processing my way through all these letters. I’m still going to read some more of them. But it’s really huge for me, and I hope I can share that with y’all, that word by word, I am getting this feeling of love from my dad, finally.

And it’s showing me that I am capable of forgiving.

And now I am only seeing the dad who I wanted to be my dad.

[One-minute bell rings]

I can keep on going from another 57 seconds. 56. 55.

Anyway, I love you dad, wherever you are. And I’m really grateful to have those letters. I can only use the term ‘still standing’ in the figurative sense. I don’t have a pun, or a punchline to deliver, but I am still standing. And I really appreciate my dad, and all that he went through, and was able to leave for me.

Thanks.