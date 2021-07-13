Petaluma West Side Stories winner: 'I was a really good liar’

This true story by Max Morell-Foege, was recorded live on Wednesday, July 7 at Hotel Petaluma, as part of “West Side Stories,” a monthly story-slam event hosted by Dave Pokorny. Storytellers, randomly picked from the audience, tell 5-minute stories on a different theme each month, and a winner is chosen by the audience. The theme for July, marking the first time back for the show since March of 2020, was “Virtual Reality.” The theme for August’s West Side Stories, to be held on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m., will be “Doctor’s Orders.” For information and to reserve tickets, visit WestSideStoriesPetaluma.com .

So, we’re all liars, right? Like, storytellers? Like, telling interesting truths and important lies to make something more important than both of those?

When I was a kid, I was a really good liar. I had the face of a cherub and the mind of an imp. So, people my parents’ age were putty in my hands.

[Adopting a childlike voice dripping with convincing fraud]

“Ice cream? I’ve never heard of it!”

And it was really fun.

And then, my father passed.

And lying didn’t really become fun, so much as it became a way to control my reality. So, I’d just say things. And I thought a lot about it, about the lies I wanted to tell you today — the lie of “I’m okay,” the lie of “No, I don’t want another one.”

The lie I want to tell you about is this.

A really pretty girl came up to me and said, “Max, you smell bad.” Because I was in high school and I smelled bad. And I said, “I can’t smell.”

Because now I’m not smelly, I’m interesting.

That lie, I perpetuated for the next five years of my life. I convinced my mother. I convinced all of my friends, to my great dismay, because at first, understandably, they didn’t believe me. They’d come up with the smelliest thing they could find, and they’d shove it into my face.

Never before had I had such willpower, to stand with a stone face and say, “I cannot smell that.”

[Audience laughs]

The amount of time that I’d smell fresh strawberries, as they were freshly grown, along the Pacific Coast, and couldn’t engage in conversations about how delicious they smelled, is a loss that I might never get over.

But that was how I created my realities, how I created the lives for myself that felt story-worthy — by lying to myself, and by lying to my friends.

Turns out, that’s not a great way to go through life.

Not that you guys don’t already know that.

So, I moved to Georgia.

I convinced my grandparents I can’t smell.

I go to school in Georgia. And then I come back. And there is something in in my mind, some made-up “hero’s journey” of coming back, where I saw my best friend Cameron, and one of the first things I told him was, “I can smell.”

I have never been slapped so hard.

[Laughter]

Then I gradually started telling the other people in my life.

And I am really happy, Happy with this story I am telling you now.

And it’s true.

Thank you.